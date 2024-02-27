She wears high heels, I wear sneakers: Superga is offering free Taylor Swift-themed shoe customisations

Even if you aren't a Taylor Swift fan, you'd probably know by now that concertgoers are already getting ready for The Eras Tour by making friendship bracelets.

And if you're a fan that already has too much arm candy stacked on your wrists, why not add some to your feet too?

From now till March 10, Superga will let you customise your shoes with beads and ribbon shoelaces when you purchase a new pair of kicks from them.

[embed]https://www.instagram.com/p/C3wluaZScC0/?hl=en[/embed]

The bead selection features an extensive assortment of alphabet beads so you can spell out the lyrics from your favourite Taylor Swift song.

There are also a variety of pretty laces that you can use to add a pop of colour to your shoes.

Redeem up to 20 beads and a pair of shoelaces with every purchase.

melissateo@asiaone.com