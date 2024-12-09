Simonboy's wife embarks on first business venture, sets up helper agency

Plenty has been going on in the lives of content creator Simonboy (whose real name is Simon Khung) and his wife, Chloe Eong (also known as Simongirl).

The couple tied the knot earlier in July and announced that they will be having a child in a few months' time.

Now, they are celebrating Chloe's first business venture — a helper agency.

Simon announced the news in an Instagram Reel on Thursday (Dec 5).

The agency, which is called No.1 Helper Agency, is located at Upper Serangoon Shopping Centre.

In the clip, Chloe shared that her company provides helpers from countries like the Philippines, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia and Northern India.

"I will personally hand pick and filter out those with good employment records and hardworking mindsets," she said.

Apart from promising low agency fees and quality service, Chloe shared that her business provides 24/7 customer service with regard to enquiries or existing issues related to their helpers.

AsiaOne has reached out to Chloe for more details.

Prior to No.1 Helper Agency, Chloe set up a business with Simon in 2022 called Chance, which sells apparels.

Simon himself is an entrepreneur.

Back in 2023, he co-founded a funeral parlour, 24 Filial Funeral Services.

In June this year, he also opened a chicken rice stall called Singabola Chicken Rice with local actor Peter Yu.

