Singapore cake shop offers chicken rice and zi char dishes shaped like cakes for your next celebration

The extended circuit breaker came with tighter measures that saw standalone bubble tea chains, bakeries and confectionaries, as well as home-based bakers to shutter.

Thankfully, places that sell hot food in addition to those mentioned above are still allowed to operate as part of essential services. So it's not like people can't satiate their sweet tooth, but it's only a matter of whether it's from their favourite brands.

Not long after the announcement, we started seeing unlikely F&B brands collaborations sprouting up during the CB period. Suddenly, Koi started teaming up with Grain, Milksha with Yum Cha Express, Each-a-cup with Enaq Prata shop, as well as LiHo and its many food collaborators. Talk about being creative to survive in hard times.

One such creative paring — or weird, for cake purists — is The White Ombre and chefs from a nearby coffee shop.

As their latest creations aren't chilled cakes, the bakery has been given the "approval from the authorities to operate", as explained in its ordering form.

Though they are shaped and decorated like cakes, these are in fact, familiar hawker dishes tastefully assembled by the bakery's pastry chefs.

Currently, there are three flavours to choose from, including Hainanese Chicken Rice Cake, Fried Rice with Prawn Paste Chicken and Prawn Roll Savoury Cake.

These savoury versions come in four-inch that will feed one to two pax, six-inch for three to four pax, and eight-inch for five to six pax.

PHOTO: The White Ombre screengrab

You can opt for roasted chicken or steamed chicken for the Hainanese Chicken Rice Cake, and it comes with The White Ombre's special homemade chicken rice chilli.

As for the Fried Rice with Prawn Paste Chicken and Prawn Roll Savoury Cake, you can choose from seven different types of fried rice as its base. For the upcoming Mother's Day celebrations, all savoury cakes ordered also comes with a free customised Mother's Day message topper.

Fried Rice With Prawn Paste Chicken or Prawn Roll Savory Cake Looking for something unique and Instagram worthy to... Posted by The White Ombré on Monday, May 4, 2020

These are the fried rice options available:

Yang Zhou Fried Rice

Tender Beef Fried Rice

Diced Chicken Fried Rice

Mixed Seafood Fried Rice

Salted Fish Fried Rice

Sausage Fried Rice

Petai Fried Rice

There'll be a $20 island-wide delivery with no minimum order required, and free delivery for orders above $60. Prices from the cakes range from $35 to $75, depending on the size.

Orders have to be placed three days in advance as they're expecting a high number of orders during Mother's Day.

So if you intend to get mum something different this year, better act fast before all the slots are taken up.

