Spend $50 on your Maybank card for a chance to win a Polestar 2

Maybank Singapore is holding a giveaway from now till March 31, 2023, where Maybank cardholders stand a chance to win a brand new Polestar 2.

Applicable to all Maybank cards, every local $50 spent qualifies you for one chance in the giveaway, while every foreign $50 spent qualifies you for five chances. New signups for a Maybank credit or debit card will also qualify you for 50 chances.

Winners will be announced after March 31, 2023, when the giveaway period ends.

Apart from the chance to win the grand prize of a Polestar 2 Standard Range Single Motor (inclusive of COE), there's also a daily prize of 20,000 KrisFlyer miles for 145 lucky winners up for grabs.

If you're curious about how the Standard Range Single Motor variant holds up against its Long Range siblings, here's a review.

To find out more about this giveaway including terms and conditions, visit the Maybank website here.

This article was first published in CarBuyer.