Stay comfortable at home: Where to get stylish, quality loungewear in Singapore

This semi- lockdown has brought the inner introvert out in many of us. And choosing to stay home means less of a stress on figuring out our OOTD's.

But now that our daily routine consists some elements of lazing around the house, here's your chance to elevate your loungewear while staying at home.

At this point, the comfy streetwear trend is pretty much everywhere around us, so sweatpants sets, baggy crewneck sweaters, and cotton crop tops can easily be bought at fast fashion stores.

For us, we're looking at some unique labels with loungewear that's as fashionable as they are comfortable.

1. Benjamin Barker X SOJAO

PHOTO: SOJAO

Two Singaporean super brands, organic bedsheet brand SOJAO and smart-casual menswear, Benjamin Barker, team up to bring you a polished collection of loungewear.

The BB X SOJAO loungewear line combines the modern and clean style of Benjamin Barker clothing and suits with SOJAO's signature soft, organic cotton material.

This exclusive limited edition collection is available in BB X SOJAO Elevated Loungewear women and men's sets ($89.90).

Shop BB X SOJAO Barker online.

2. Bells and Birds

PHOTO: Bells and Birds

Known for their signature lace and silk designs, Bells and Birds' loungewear pieces are pretty and elegant.

If you're looking to dress up despite the lockdown, their Stay Home Edit includes all your stay-at-home necessities like Mulberry Silk Eye Masks ($55) and Silk Scrunchies ($20) for sleep-in days.

They also have fashionable Cami Sets ($12) with bright, floral prints, and airy Slips (from $80).

Shop Bells and Birds at their outlet on 16 Shaw Rd, #06-06, 367954. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 11am - 6pm.

ALSO READ: Welcome 2021 in comfort and style with these luxurious sleepwear and homewear

3. r y e

PHOTO: r y e

Singaporean womenswear brand r y e is a firm believer in the "less is more" concept. And their newest collection, lounge edit follows the same minimalist style with a little laidback flare.

Their loungewear collection ranges from casual, but cute ribbed jersey tanks ($55) to loose-fitting lounge boxer shorts ($89) that's easy to move in around the house.

Shop r y e online or at one of their stockists.

4. The Editor's Market

PHOTO: The Editor's Market

Modern-day market brand, The Editor's Market has stores all over Singapore for your chicest contemporary home decor and clothing.

Cleanly designed with quality materials, The Editor's Market Easywear collection has all your basic loungewear fits to last throughout lockdown.

Their Givon Ribbed Knit Tops ($25) are made from stretchable fabric, and are trendy to match with comfy sweatpants.

For a full set, the Yetta Patch-pocket Jumpsuit ($45) is soft and breathable to wear.

Shop The Editor's Market online or at one of their outlets in Somerset, Bugis, Orchard, Westgate & Tampines. See website for more location info.

ALSO READ: 7 budget-friendly fashion labels that are stylish for work and play

5. Perk by Kate

PHOTO: Perk by Kate

Established in 2012, owner and designer Kate Low has created collections of innerwear and lingerie that feels as good as it looks.

Now, Perk by Kate's loungewear encourages you to lounge luxuriously in their Lucie Brushed Satin Low-Back Dress ($109) or Harper Lace Shorties ($49).

Perk by Kate's loungewear collection even includes the Comfort Maternity Nursing Padded Chemise ($79) for all the stay-at-home moms out there.

Shop Perk by Kate online or at their outlet on 134A Telok Ayer St, Singapore 068600, p. +65 8601 3919. Open Monday to Friday, 11am - 7pm, Saturday, 11am - 6pm. Closed Mondays.

6. Zara

PHOTO: Zara

Fast fashion brand Zara needs no introduction.

They're an easy solution to days when your closet is full of clothes, yet you seem to have nothing to wear - even if it's just loungewear.

Zara's newest Co-ord Sets for both men and women are simple but sleek.

A matching set of a Knit T-Shirt ($59.90) with ribbed trims and Textured Bermuda Shorts ($59.90) does the job for both a lazy day-in or a casual day-out.

Shop Zara online or at one of their outlets. See website for more location info.

ALSO READ: 10 back-to-office pieces from local fashion brands to add to your wardrobe

7. 6ixty8ight

PHOTO: 6ixty8ight

Another Singapore staple, 6ixty8ight is a godsend for all the tweens, teens and young adults out there who are whiling their time away at home.

Go classic with one of their MABELLE, Modal Lounge Shirt ($24.90) or sweet with a LANA, Supersoft Ribbed Cami Top ($14.90).

They even have a KENNEDY, Zip Up Long Sleeve Hoodie ($29.90) on days where you want to blast the AC, or a cute KINSLEY, Ribbed Supersoft Cardigan & Cami Set ($29.90) in light grey.

Shop 6ixty8ight online or at one of their outlets. See website for more location info.

This article was first published in City Nomads.