'Sugar mummy moment': Woman splashes $54k on luxe watch for hubby

$54,500 is not a small sum of money.

That amount could be enough for a downpayment for a BTO flat, the total renovation cost for a 4-room HDB flat or roughly half the price of latest COE premiums.

Debbie Tan, who goes by Debstermee, on TikTok, wanted a "sugar mummy moment" so the 26-year-old decided to buy her husband an Audemars Piguet watch.

On Monday (April 10), she shared an 11-second TikTok clip of her experience purchasing said luxury item.

Though the video was short, there was plenty going on. This was not a run-of-the-mill retail purchase.

For one, Debbie and her husband were provided with juice and delectable chocolates while waiting to be served.

The couple was then escorted to a separate section of the outlet where more chocolate pieces awaited them before being attended to by the staff.

Truth be told, the Audemars Piguet boutique outlet resembles the lobby of a luxury hotel than a retail store.

After her husband tried the watch and all was good, the couple even received a gift in the form of a bottle of champagne.

VIP treatment

For the uninitiated, Audemars Piguet belongs to the holy trinity of luxury watches, with brands like Patek Philippe and Vacheron Constantin.

According to The Watchbox, these luxury brands use the finest materials to create their watches.

Founded in 1875, Audemars Piguet is the youngest of the group yet produces some of the most sophisticated and technically complicated watches in the industry.

The Audemars Piguet Royal Oak was a game-changer that set off the wave of luxury sports watches back in 1972.

Known for its octagonal bezel, steel case and integrated bracelet, watch collectors see the Royal Oak as a modern icon.

It only has two boutique outlets in Singapore - Liat Towers and Marina Bay Sands.

Given the brand's guiding principle is quality over quantity, having the financial power to buy an Audemars Piguet may not equate to you actually owning one.

In the comments section, Debbie mentioned that she had to sit on the waiting list for "around nine months".

What might be bewildering is how the $54,000 price tag isn't even a shocker, with other Audemars Piguet watches boasting six-figure price tags.

At least in Debbie's case, it's a case of quid pro quo as her husband also indulges in luxury gifts for her. Her most recent Christmas gift from him was two Louis Vuitton sneakers.

Earlier in October 2022, a 21-year-old Singaporean ran through his collection of twelve timepieces worth about half a million dollars.

As ever, curious netizens speculated if he accumulated his wealth through hustling from a young age or being born with a silver spoon.

