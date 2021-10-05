From Tag Heuer's Nintendo collab to Van Cleef & Arpels' secret pendant watches: The newest and hottest timepieces to splurge on

Jaeger-LeCoultre’s Rendez-Vous Dazzling Moon Lazura Timepiece

Pink gold and diamond Rendez-Vous Dazzling Moon Lazura watch, $118,000.

PHOTO: Jaeger-LeCoultre

Pink gold and diamond Rendez-Vous Dazzling Moon Lazura watch, $118,000. (Photo: Jaeger-LeCoultre)

Jaeger-LeCoultre invites you on a journey across the starry night sky with its Rendez-Vous Dazzling Moon Lazura timepiece.

Melding the rich blue of lapis lazuli with the gleaming purity of mother-of-pearl and sparkling diamonds (of which there are 190, totalling 3.53 carats), this timepiece retells the tale of celestial romance with a large moon-phase display at the 6 o’clock position.

Also gracing its star chart dial is the collection’s signature emblem, a discreet hand-polished star that can be adjusted to mark a special rendezvous by turning a second crown found on the caseband.

TAG Heuer Connected × Super Mario

Tag Heuer Connected × Super Mario

PHOTO: TAG Heuer

Tag Heuer has partnered up with Nintendo and to commemorate the occasion, the Swiss watchmaker has released a limited-edition smartwatch that is sure to boost your street swag — if not re-energise your exercise regime.

As its name implies, the Tag Heuer Connected × Super Mario features Nintendo’s most beloved character as well as animations that are based on a gaming rewards system: Unlock rewards at each stage of your daily target for different Mushroom Kingdom animations to play.

Though the watch, limited to 2,000 pieces worldwide, has already sold out, the Tag-Nintendo collaboration is for the long term, meaning there’s more to come.

ALSO READ: Limited edition Undone x Batman watch honours 1960s Batmobile and The Riddler

Bovet 1822 Miss Audrey Sweet Art

Steel and diamond Miss Audrey Sweet Art watch.

PHOTO: Bovet 1822

Bovet 1822 ’s new Miss Audrey Sweet Art watches leave a sweet note on the visual palate with dials that look to a humble kitchen condiment for their unique sparkle: Sugar.

The sweet crystals are first produced for increased resilience against light and heat before they are chosen for size, combined with special paints and painstakingly hand-applied to the dials — it’s a patented process that results in a watch that’s truly the first of its kind.

Other plus points? Specially designed hands that form a heart shape every time they meet and the famed patented Amadéo case that allows your piece to transform from a wristwatch into a table clock or a pendant watch without any tools.

Richard Mille’s Limited-Edition RM 21-01 Tourbillon Aerodyne

Red gold and Carbon TPT RM 21-01 Tourbillon Aerodyne watch.

PHOTO: Richard Mille

A new model to the Richard Mille stable, the 50-piece limited-edition RM 21-01 Tourbillon Aerodyne features a new case design that brings together red gold and Carbon TPT, and a PVD-treated royal blue honeycomb baseplate made of Haynes 214 — a first for the brand. It’s an alloy commonly used in combustion chambers for its ability to withstand temperatures of 995°C, and imparts exceptional rigidity and torsion resistance to the watch.

This statement maker is equipped with a manual-winding tourbillon movement with hours, minutes, function selector, power reserve and torque indicators.

Van Cleef & Arpels Alhambra watches

Red gold and Carbon TPT RM 21-01 Tourbillon Aerodyne watch.

PHOTO: Richard Mille

We’re in love with Van Cleef & Arpels ’s newest timepiece additions to its Alhambra collection. Lending a sophisticated touch to the range with guilloché, diamonds and other ornamental stones such as carnelian, turquoise and lapis lazuli are four secret pendant watches—a first for the collection—along with two new Sweet Alhambra wristwatches.

Breitling South Sea Capsule Collection

Fun, chic and inspired by the vibrancy of the tropics, Breitling ’s South Sea capsule collection presents a trio of Chronomat Automatic watches designed to be the vivacious younger sisters of the brand’s popular model.

Available in three colours that evoke the beauty of summer, the ocean and lush greenery, the watches sport lacquered dials in beige, midnight blue and mint green, complemented by matching straps in alligator skin. Sapphires and rubies dress the bezels in a spectrum of warm hues.

Breitling Chronomat Automatic 36 South Sea Capsule Collection watches, $12,000.

PHOTO: Breitling

Breitling Chronomat Automatic 36 South Sea Capsule Collection watches, $12,000.

PHOTO: Breitling

ALSO READ: The Casio Vintage x Pac-Man A100WEPC is the perfect watch for kids of the 80s

Chaumet Infiniment 12 – Rêverie Nocturne

Infiniment 12 – Rêverie Nocturne watch.

PHOTO: Chaumet

Depicting a scene of Place Vendôme at night, the sophisticated multi-layered dial of Chaumet ’s limited-series Infiniment 12 – Rêverie Nocturne timepiece is achieved through guilloché, grand feu enamelling and miniature hand-engraved elements dressed with diamonds.

For heightened romance, Chaumet has even adorned each watch with a tiny stone from its flagship boutique at 12 Vendôme, so its wearer can literally have a piece of Chaumet with her wherever she goes. Seventy-six diamonds on the bezel complete the pretty picture.

Tissot Memphis

From far left: Heritage Memphis Limited Edition watch in steel and PVD gold (41mm), $570; steel (34mm), $540.

Photo: Tissot

Founded in 1981 and characterised by simple geometric shapes presented through flat contrasting colours, Memphis design offered a vibrant alternative to the practical, neutrally hued designs of that age.

To celebrate the 40th anniversary of the aesthetic movement, Tissot is revisiting a timepiece it created in a 1988 collaboration with the movement’s founder, Ettore Sottsass, but with modern proportions this time.

Available in 34mm (in steel or steel with gold PVD) and 41mm (in steel with gold PVD or black PVD steel), the watch doubles as a conversation starter, especially with like-minded design lovers.

ALSO READ: Want to invest in a luxury watch? Check out what Zoe Tay, Benjamin Kheng and other celebs are wearing

Bvlgari Aluminium Steve Aoki Special Edition

Bvlgari Aluminium Steve Aoki Special Edition

Photo: Bvlgari

In a collaborative effort with globally-renowned DJ Steve Aoki, Bvlgari launches a special edition watch that celebrates both music and craftsmanship.

The Bvlgari Aluminium Steve Aoki Special Edition watch — with its 40mm aluminium case (with a diamond-like carbon), titanium case back and rubber bezel engraved with the Steve Aoki logo — is dedicated to lovers of life, optimism and movement.

Case in point: Its 42-hour power reserve allows users to seize the day without worrying about the battery. Other features include a superluminova white dial and 100m water-resistance.

Chopard Happy Sport The First

Lucent Steel A223 and diamond Happy Sport The First watch, S$24,000.

PHOTO: Chopard

“I wanted a watch that I could wear all day long: At the gym, in the office or for a dinner in town,” said Artistic Director and Co-President of Chopard, Caroline Scheufele , when the Happy Sport watch first launched in 1993.

Twenty-eight years later and the watch that introduced the steel-and-diamonds combo is back in the spotlight as the Happy Sport The First. Paying homage to the original watch, this new 33mm is available in the brand’s ethical Lucent Steel A223 (which is also more scratch-resistant than regular steel) and comes with an in-house automatic movement.

Richard Mille RM 07-01 Automatic Collection

Carbon TPT, red gold and diamond RM 07-01 Automatic Starry Night watch.

PHOTO: Richard Mille

Richard Mille has just introduced two stunning additions to its RM 07-01 Automatic collection. With the RM 07-01 Automatic Starry Night, women are offered a hardy timepiece with the brand’s first-ever Carbon TPT bracelet (it weighs in at just 29g), coupled with a distinctive diamond pattern on its bezel and dial.

The Carbon TPT story continues with the second addition, which sees Richard Mille’s on-trend chunky open link bracelet hand-finished in both the composite material and red gold to head-turning effect.

Carbon TPT and red gold RM 07-01 Automatic Open Link bracelet watch.

PHOTO: Richard Mille

Jaeger-LeCoultre Reverso turns 90

Pink gold Reverso Tribute Duoface Fagliano watch, $34,900.

PHOTO: Jaeger-LeCoultre

This year sees Jaeger-LeCoultre ’s beloved Reverso turn 90 and the celebrations are kicking off with the Reverso Tribute Duoface Fagliano in a special limited edition of 190 pieces.

Equipped with the dual time zone complication of the Duoface, the watch comes with straps handcrafted by famed polo boots maker and long-standing collaborator Casa Fagliano.

“What we want the public to understand about the Reverso is its association with style and elegance,” says Jaeger-LeCoultre’s CEO Catherine Renier. “It’s a watch that shows off both sides of our Maison—the understated sophistication of design together with the complexity of high watchmaking and metiers d’art.”

Cartier Vintage

A Pasha de Cartier Golf watch from 1993

PHOTO: Cartier

A gold Tank à Vis watch from 2002

PHOTO: Cartier

A 2005 Tonneau Dual Time (extra-large model) watch

A 2005 Tonneau Dual Time (extra-large model) watch.

PHOTO: Cartier

Cartier is as beloved for its bijou creations as it is for timepieces that defy conventions —and its history is rich with audacious designs that prove this.

With Cartier Vintage, horology-minded individuals are offered a chance to own a piece of that daring heritage with a collection of watches that span the 1970s to the 2010s — rigorously sourced and meticulously restored by the Maison.

Exclusively available at the Cartier ION Orchard boutique, each watch comes with an eight-year warranty through Cartier Care, the House’s authenticity certification.

Richard Mille RM 037 White Ceramic Automatic Watch

ATZ ceramic, white gold, mother-of-pearl and diamond RM 037 White Ceramic Automatic watch.

Photo: Richard Mille

Presenting bold style and modern versatility in equal measure, Richard Mille’s new RM 037 White Ceramic Automatic watch sees the brand returning once again to ATZ (Alumina Toughened Zirconia) ceramic — a material that is about 30 per cent more rigid and a lot less porous than conventional ceramic. What you’ll get is a hardy and hypoallergenic watch that will stay white for generations to come.

Vacheron Constantin Égérie Collection

Pink gold and diamond Égérie Self-winding watch, $60,000.

PHOTO: Vacheron Constantin

At the start of last year, Vacheron Constantin introduced Égérie, a ladies-only collection that sought to offer women a self-winding watch that marries haute horlogerie with couture details (note the pleat-like guilloché dial, for instance).

Fast forward to today and the Manufacture is rounding up the five-reference collection with a full pink gold model that sports a bracelet that flows seamlessly into the watch’s diamond-lined 35mm case. What we especially like about this watch is the off-centre position of the crown, which puts it out of the way of a bent wrist.

Bvlgari Rainbow And Colour Wave Serpenti Watches

Gold and multi-gem Serpenti Incantati Rainbow watch.

PHOTO: Bvlgari

True to its symbolism of rebirth, transformation and healing, Bvlgari’ s beloved Serpenti has undergone yet another vibrant metamorphosis that no colour-loving woman can resist. The new Rainbow and Colour Wave Serpenti watches are dressed in a prism of saturated hues, thanks to an ambitious array of coloured gems in a variety of cuts and sizes.

There are three new Serpenti Viper and two new Serpenti Incantati models to look forward to. No matter which one you pick, you’re guaranteed a timepiece that lets the world know you are one to live, and enjoy, life to the fullest.

Rose gold and multi-gem Serpenti Viper Rainbow watch.

PHOTO: Bvlgari

ALSO READ: Why these women are wearing and collecting expensive men's watches

This article was first published in Harper's Bazaar Singapore.