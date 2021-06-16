These are the 10 best BBQ chicken wings stalls in Singapore

When it comes to Singaporean hawker food, there is nothing quite like barbecued chicken wings.

The chicken wings are first marinated with a sauce that has a hint of sweetness before they are grilled over charcoal where excess fat is rendered and an enticing smoky scent is imbued onto these bronzed beauties.

The juicy wings are then served with a piece of lime that cuts through the richness and a spicy and tart chilli dipping sauce that adds the final flavour explosion in your mouth. Salivating? Keep scrolling to find out where are the best BBQ chicken wings in Singapore.

1. Sin Bedok North BBQ Chicken Wing

Sin Chicken Wing is located within the popular Bedok 85 food centre that houses many other famous food items such as bak chor mee, Cantonese-style porridge and more.

The wings are sold at $1.40 each with a minimum order of two pieces and are served with lime and chilli. Sin also sells Otah and Nasi Lemak.

85 Bedok North Street 4, 85 Fengshan Centre, Singapore 460085

2. Ah Hwee BBQ Chicken Wing & Spring Chicken

East Coast Park is a haven for families who want to get some sun cycling while enjoying the salty cool sea breeze. And what’s better than delicious food after a bout of exercise?

East Coast Lagoon Food Village is another place known for its collection of top-notch hawkers including Ah Hwee, who serves up these wings with lime and chilli sauce. Wings are sold at $1.30 each. True to its name, Ah Hwee also sells spring chicken.

1220 East Coast Parkway, #01-14 East Coast Lagoon Food Village, Singapore 468960

3. 16 Choa Chu Kang BBQ Chicken Wing

Don’t be fooled by the name – this barbecued chicken wings store is actually located in Pasir Panjang Food Centre. For those who think that this hawker centre is difficult to get to, be heartened to know that it is located just outside Pasir Panjang MRT station.

Wings are served with chilli and lime and sell for $1.40 each with a minimum order of two. They also sell otah.

119 Pasir Panjang Rd, Pasir Panjang Food Centre, Singapore 117424

4. BBQ Chicken Wings

According to a post by ieatishootipost, the owners of BBQ Chicken Wings, Mr and Mrs Sham, formerly owned a yong tau food in the same food centre before changing to sell barbecued chicken wings as it demanded less manpower.

The move paid off as now they are known for its star product known simply through the brand name. Wings here are sold at $1.30 each with a minimum order of two pieces. The chicken and pork satay are also popular so do check them out as well.

166 Jalan Besar, #01-02 Berseh Food Centre, Singapore 208877

5. R&B Express

While many might argue whether or not Newton Food Centre has the best hawker food in Singapore as per Crazy Rich Asians, the hawker centre is undoubtedly reputable for serving up yummy nosh.

Case in point: R&B Express’ bbq chicken wings are actually recommended by the Michelin Guide and was awarded The Michelin Plate. Wings are sold at $1.40 each with a minimum order of three pieces and are accompanied with lime and chilli. R&B also sells satay.

500 Clemenceau Avenue North, #01-76 Newton Food Centre, Singapore 229495

6. Chong Pang Huat

Chong Pang Huat is a chain of stalls that has made its name with barbecued chicken wings and can be found around Singapore including Chomp Chomp Food Centre, Bedok 85 and Newton Food Centre.

The wings here are noted for their balance of sweet and salty and are sold at $1.40 with a minimum order of two. Chong Pang Huat also sells satay made with various proteins such as pork and chicken.

Chong Pang Huat has multiple outlets in Singapore including 20 Kensington Park Rd, Chomp Chomp Food Centre, Singapore 557269

7. Huat Huat BBQ Chicken Wings

Founded in 1980, Huat Huat is another chain that can be found all over Singapore, most notably in shopping malls and tourist locations such as Wisma Atria, VivoCity, Jewel Changi Airport and Satay By The Bay, and pride themselves on using wings from Brazil and Holland.

Each store serves a different selection of products but they all sell BBQ chicken wings at $1.60 per wing, served with lime and chilli. Check out their website to find out what else they serve at the store nearest to you.

Huat Huat has multiple outlets in Singapore.

8. Tong Kee BBQ Chicken Wings

The Old Airport Road Food Centre is another hotspot for foodies to gather. Once you’re there, you’ll be spoilt for choice but don’t forget to pay Tong Kee a visit.

Tong Kee only sells two products – bbq chicken wings and spring chicken – so you know they have the winning formula down pat. Wings are sold at $1.30 each with a minimum order of two and are served with chilli and lime.

51 Old Airport Rd, #01-24 Old Airport Road Food Centre & Shopping Mall, Singapore 390051

9. Good Luck BBQ Chicken Wings

If you head to Good Luck’s Toa Payoh Lor 8 branch in the mornings, you would be in for a surprise as they retail carrot cake in the AM. Come late afternoon, the store transforms to sell its famed chicken wings as well as satay with pork, chicken and mutton options.

Fans might also remember that Good Luck used to operate a store in ION Orchard’s Food Opera food centre. Wings are sold at $1.40 each with a minimum order of two pieces and served with chilli.

20 Kensington Park Rd, #01-29 Chomp Chomp Food Centre, Singapore 557269 and 210 Lor 8 Toa Payoh, #01-13 Toa Payoh Lor 8 Market, Singapore 310210

10. Whampoa Barbeque Seafood & Chicken Wing

For most of us, bbq chicken wings wouldn’t make the bulk of the meal but rather serve as an appetiser or side dish.

And if you’re hankering for more grilled foods to complete the meal, Whampoa Barbecue is an all-in-one place where you can get bbq chicken wings as well as barbecued seafood such as crabs, cockles, squid and stingray.

Wings are sold at $1.30 each with a minimum order of two pieces and are served with chilli and lime.

90 Whampoa Drive, #01-83 Whampoa Makan Place, Singapore 320090

This article was first published in The Singapore Women's Weekly.