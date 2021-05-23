These bubble tea and food delivery combos are just what we need right now

Much as we love our bubble tea, a girl needs to eat – we’re talking about nutritious, freshly prepared food to fuel our brain and rest of the body to slay every day.

And, let’s get real: Ordering six cups of bubble tea just to waive the delivery fee can be an overkill, and paying for two separate delivery fees – one for food, one for bubble tea – can amount to quite a bit.

So to enjoy the best of both worlds, we’ve done some research to find the cafes and restaurants that have bubble tea on their islandwide delivery menus, as well as bubble tea brands that are still collaborating with hot food stores. In short, you can skip the hassle and order both food and BBT from the same platform. Time to enjoy the simple pleasures in life.

CHICHA San Chen + Yu Kee

CHICHA San Chen, which has very quickly gained a cult following with their award-winning Dong Ding Oolong Milk Tea, is now available for islandwide delivery in partnership with local duck specialist Yu Kee.

Order Yu Kee’s Braised Duck Set with braised duck meat, egg, beancurd, bean sprouts and peanuts, and pair it with CHICHA San Chen’s selection of drinks such as Taro Milk Tea with Taro Bubbles and Creamy Lemon Tart tea.

Order from: https://yukeexchichasanchen.oddle.me/en_SG/

Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks

Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks launched their three classic flavours of bubble tea last year during Circuit Breaker, and they are are now a mainstay on their delivery menu!

Pair their Brown Sugar Fresh Milk Boba, 1983 Boba Milk Tea and Honey Fresh Green Tea with their signature signature crispy and juicy XXL Crispy Chicken or a Mushroom Cheese Egg Crepe.

Order from: SG.ShihlinDelivery.com.tw

The Peranakan

Traditional a la carte Peranakan dishes such as Ayam Buah Keluak and Babi Pong Teh can be found here, whipped up by executive chef Raymond Khoo and his team. There’s also the communal Tok Panjang set, for families, or a really hungry couple, that want to try a little bit of everything.

Aside from delectable traditional desserts, bubble tea can also be found on the menu, both the usual and durian-flavoured kind.

Order from: https://order.theperanakan.com/en_SG/

ALSO READ: 14 places to order bubble tea delivery in Singapore

Taishike

Recipes from this online food delivery service are said to be passed down from one of the founder’s grandmothers who was born and bred in Taiwan. The menu includes Shredded Chicken Rice drizzled with their homemade sauce and Braised Pork Belly Rice, but for a complete meal, include the Braised Cabbage.

Aside from the classic bubble milk tea, they also offer a Fresh Milk with Yam option, or a freshly-brewed plum green tea. Orders have to be arranged one day in advance on their website.

Order from: https://taishike.paperform.co/

SOD Café

What sets SOD Café apart from others in this list are their Western mains such as Smoked Duck Spaghetti, Teriyaki Chicken Baked Rice, and Pan Seared Pinky Snapper.

To satisfy that bubble tea craving while saving on delivery fees, choose from their range of fruity concoctions which include Golden Pear Milk Tea, Charcoal Oolong Milk Tea, and Lychee Oolong Tea.

Order from: https://sodcafe.oddle.me/en_SG

Emo Snacks

The cafe in Geylang specialises in Taiwanese snacks popular with Singaporeans. Regular suspects on the menu include the XXXL Chicken Chop (legit bigger than our faces) and oyster mee sua, but there are some local twists as well, such as the Mala Chicken Rice and Japanese Curry Pork Chop Rice.

Their bubble tea menu is extensive, ranging from the regular Brown Sugar Boba Fresh Milk to a refreshing cup of Kumquat Lemon.

Order from: Call 9732-4016 for curbside pick-up, or through Grabfood and Foodpanda

ALSO READ: 1-for-1 bubble tea and ice cream at HeyTea's newest outlet at VivoCity

Lai Lai Taiwan Dining

This casual diner tucked in City Square Mall has a pretty extensive hot food menu ranging from pig intestine vermicelli and Taiwanese pancakes to beef stew ramen and zha jiang mian. Wash those down with one of their four basic, but extremely satisfying, bubble teas.

Order from: http://lailaitaiwandining.com/

Eat 3 Bowls

You know how sometimes you just want to try a little bit of everything because the menu just looks that good? Luckily for us, this Taiwanese eatery offers a set that allows one to have all three smaller portions of its specialities – chicken rice, braised pork rice, and oyster mee sua.

Get the set, and of course the all-important bubble tea. Some options also have additional topping choices such as grass jelly and red beans.

Order from: https://eat3bowls.oddle.me/en_SG/

Zoey’s Diner

Situated within Compass One, this eatery offers plates of homely pasta, juicy burgers, and their signature creation, modern bao-esque burgers they’ve coined as Baobaes.

Their beverage list features only bubble tea, so you know you’re in good hands regardless of whether you order the Classic Afternoon Milk Tea or Secret Apple Milk Top.

Order from: Whatsapp 9159-7074 for pick-up, or through GrabFood, Foodpanda or Deliveroo

ALSO READ: Bye bye again, bubble tea: Selected LiHo and Koi outlets close temporarily till after Phase 2 (Heightened Alert)

This article was first published in Her World Online.