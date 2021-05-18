These iconic watches come with interchangeable straps

Looking for a watch that’s suitable for work, dates, and everything else in between? Get one with an interchangeable strap. Problem solved.
These investment-worthy timepieces, with quick change systems (that means you don’t need to go to the boutique to do the switch), definitely give you more bang for your buck.
1. TAG Heuer Formula 1 Lady, TAG Heuer
The Tag Heuer Formula 1 Lady collection can be personalised with interchangeable straps. Switch from sporty to classic in just one click.
2. Harry Winston Emerald titanium and diamond watch, Harry Winston
3. Ballon Bleu de Cartier pink gold 33mm watch, $41,800, Cartier
4. Heure H rose gold and diamond watch, Hermes
5. Defy Midnight stainless steel and diamond watch, $16,100, Zenith
6. Tissot T-My Lady stainless steel watch, $610, Tissot
7. Longines Dolcevita stainless steel watch, Longines
8. Classic Fusion Orlinski Titanium and diamond 40mm watch, Hublot
9. Chaumet Hortensia Eden Swiss pink gold, diamond and lapis lazuli watch, Chaumet
This article was first published in Her World Online.