These iconic watches come with interchangeable straps

Looking for a watch that’s suitable for work, dates, and everything else in between? Get one with an interchangeable strap. Problem solved.

These investment-worthy timepieces, with quick change systems (that means you don’t need to go to the boutique to do the switch), definitely give you more bang for your buck.

1. TAG Heuer Formula 1 Lady, TAG Heuer

PHOTO: Tag Heuer

The Tag Heuer Formula 1 Lady collection can be personalised with interchangeable straps. Switch from sporty to classic in just one click.

2. Harry Winston Emerald titanium and diamond watch, Harry Winston

PHOTO: Harry Winston

3. Ballon Bleu de Cartier pink gold 33mm watch, $41,800, Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

4. Heure H rose gold and diamond watch, Hermes

PHOTO: Hermes

5. Defy Midnight stainless steel and diamond watch, $16,100, Zenith

PHOTO: Zenith

6. Tissot T-My Lady stainless steel watch, $610, Tissot

PHOTO: Tissot

7. Longines Dolcevita stainless steel watch, Longines

PHOTO: Longines

8. Classic Fusion Orlinski Titanium and diamond 40mm watch, Hublot

PHOTO: Hublot

9. Chaumet Hortensia Eden Swiss pink gold, diamond and lapis lazuli watch, Chaumet

PHOTO: Chaumet

This article was first published in Her World Online.