These picturesque HDB interiors are total home styling #goals

You've seen plantfluencers, bookstagrammers, and home bakers, but now there's another type of influencer that's taking over millenials' Instagram accounts: Interior stylists, whose social media accounts document how they've furnished their flats.

Some of them style homes professionally, others focus on their own spaces, but all of them have demonstrated how interior design doesn't stop at renovation - things like shelves, furniture, and of course, plants, all play an important role in making a house feel like a home.

Here are some of the most aesthetically-pleasing ones we've discovered while scrolling wistfully through Instagram:

1. ochre.home

Homeowners Geraldine and Vincent dressed up their 1,585 square foot executive HDB flat with plants, pops of yellow, and an array of wooden furniture, giving their space a warm, bohemian vibe.

Over Instagram, they answer Q&As about home styling and even give their followers advice on revamping their own spaces.

(On a separate note, we had a tough time choosing just ONE image of this house - everything, from the living room, to the balcony, is painstakingly, yet effortlessly accessorised. We'd never leave the house if we lived here!)

2. ourslowhouse

Talk about hygge.

When we saw this photo on our Discover tab, we assumed it was from some cottage in Europe, not from a BTO flat in Ang Mo Kio.

The use of open shelves and mis-matched chairs gives this place a wonderfully lived-in feel.

3. cnbrr.hm

Thanks to its Mediterranean-inspired aesthetic, Fazlie and Corinne's 95sqm BTO flat in Canberra looks anything but ordinary.

We particularly love their dining nook, which looks like the perfect spot for a cup of coffee and a heart-to-heart talk.

4. flat_bahru

Nope, this isn't an art gallery - it's an HDB flat, complete with a gallery wall, artfully mismatched furniture, and a charmingly "disorganised" bookshelf.

Owners Lauren and Lloyd have documented their house renovation extensively, so check out their account if you'd need tips about things like cement screeding (as well as decor).

5. ourgreennook

Between the bookshelves, the breeze blocks, and the forest-y colour scheme, Nadiah and Ridzwan's home is to die for.

Gotta love those vintage vibes! (They also have way more plants than is pictured here, so visit their 'gram if you'd like to see even more greenery.)

6. thatmonochromehome

Aaaand now, for a completely different aesthetic (since not everyone is a fan of mid-century modern or bohemian interiors, as trendy as they may be).

This home, a five-room multi-gen HDB loft, looks on par with a New York boutique.

We can't imagine the amount of house chores that would go into maintaining this place, but we already feel cleaner looking at it!

7. thelimhaus

This family's five-room HDB resale flat was self-designed, to which we say, bravo, because the living and dining area looks like it could be the private room of a trendy cafe.

We're digging the arches and consistent colour scheme, which make the house design look cohesive without being monotonous.

The family has also filmed their own house tour, which you can check out here

8. ourseaofgreen

This four-bedroom HDB flat in Telok Blangah blends tropical and mid-century modern motifs, resulting in a space that feels almost like a vacation house.

Using dark wood, rattan, and a navy blue and dark green colour palette, owners Marvin and Lingyi's home has #GOALS written all over it.

Now if only we could score an invite to stay in their guest bedroom.

This article was first published in Wonderwall.sg.