Things to do this #StayHome weekend: Tour Studio Ghibli, get the scoop about Money No Enough 3 & more

Stay #SGUnited by staying home this weekend. Afraid that you might be bored? Don't worry, there's lots to do while staying in and staying safe.
Something you can do
Tour Studio Ghibli museum
Getting tickets to visit the museum of the Japanese animation house located in Tokyo is usually a difficult affair. On top of that they have a strict no-photo policy.
Hence, anime fans around the world rejoiced when the museum started releasing short clips of a staff member's "video journal" on its Youtube channel, with four videos released thus far.
Each one showcases a different part of the museum where you can spot well-known characters as well as the inspiration behind the many films Studio Ghibli has produced.
Stay fit with AsiaOne's Facebook live HIIT yogahttps://www.facebook.com/events/237152950678273/
Sweat it out with Singaporean singer-songwriter Tay Kexin as she brings you through a high intensity interval training (HIIT) yoga workout session.
Join her this Saturday, May 9, 11am live on AsiaOne's Facebook page.
Something you can watch
Get the scoop on Money No Enough 3 and watch Long Long Time Ago for free
Jack Neo, Mark Lee and Henry Thia will be getting together for a Facebook Live talk show on Saturday, May 9, at 9pm to talk about their latest collaboration, Money No Enough 3. The trio's lively banter will be streamed on Jack Neo's and AsiaOne's Facebook pages.
Neo's 2016 film Long Long Time Ago that features Singapore's transition after independence and the indomitable spirit of Zhao Di (played by Aileen Tan) and her family as they overcome adversities and adapt to change will be streamed for free in celebration of Mother's Day. Catch it on both Jack Neo's and AsiaOne's Facebook pages this Sunday, May 10, at 8pm.
Laugh out loud with local comedians
Catch Siraj Aziz, Pavan J Singh, Sam See, Benny Davis, Steph Dogfoot and Aiman Azri in an evening filled with funny observations and spontaneous stories.
This show is organised in collaboration with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) and Giving SG to raise awareness and donations for local charities.
The City of Good Show will be streamed live on the NVPC Facebook page this Saturday, May 9 at 8pm.
Follow Wukong and his mythical companions on a journey to the west
Local theatre company Wild Rice will be streaming their musical adaptation of the classic Chinese tale, Journey to the West as part of its Wild@Home initative.
Orphan Ah Tang runs away from home and befriends Wukong, Pigsy and Sandy, and as a group they face trials and dangers, and find out the true meaning of home. Watch Monkey Goes West on the Wild Rice YouTube channel from Thursday, May 8, 7.30pm
Something you can cook
'Ikea' chicken meatballs with cherry sauce
Miss your usual dose of meatballs from the Swedish furniture giant? How about a chicken version with cherry sauce that you can easily make at home.
Ingredients (meatballs):
- 1 large chicken breast
- 2 eggs
- Half an onion
- 2 cups breadcrumbs
- 70g butter
- Half a tablespoon of salt
- Half a tablespoon of mixed spice
- 30ml of milk
Ingredients (gravy):
- 200ml of chicken stock
- 1 tablespoon soya sauce
- Pinch of salt
- Half cup all-purpose flour
- 25g butter
- 100ml whipping cream
- 1 tablespoon chilli flake (optional)
Ingredients (cherry sauce):
- Cherry jam
- Dried cherries
- Chicken stock cube
- Pinch of salt
Steps (meatballs):
- Pre-heat oven to 220 degrees Celcius
- Dice onions into small pieces
- Add butter to pan on low heat
- Add onions and fry until soft and dry
- Turn stove off and let onions sit
- Mince the chicken breast
- Mix all the other ingredients for meatballs into a bowl, then mix in chicken breast and onions
- Cover bowl with cling wrap and store it in the fridge for 30 minutes
- Shape into balls and line them on baking paper
- Prepare the glaze with melted butter and mixed spice
- Coat meatballs with glaze and pop it into the oven to bake for 20 minutes at 220 degrees Celcius
Steps (gravy):
- Melt butter
- Add all-purpose flour bit by bit until pasty
- Add chicken stock
- Add soya sauce and whipping cream
- Add a pinch of salt to taste
Steps (cherry sauce):
- Heat up cherry jam
- Add a little chicken stock cube
- Add water and dried cherries
- Add a dash of salt
- Stir sauce till it thickens
