Things to do this #StayHome weekend: Tour Studio Ghibli, get the scoop about Money No Enough 3 & more

Something you can do

Tour Studio Ghibli museum

Getting tickets to visit the museum of the Japanese animation house located in Tokyo is usually a difficult affair. On top of that they have a strict no-photo policy.

Hence, anime fans around the world rejoiced when the museum started releasing short clips of a staff member's "video journal" on its Youtube channel, with four videos released thus far.

Each one showcases a different part of the museum where you can spot well-known characters as well as the inspiration behind the many films Studio Ghibli has produced.

Stay fit with AsiaOne's Facebook live HIIT yoga

Sweat it out with Singaporean singer-songwriter Tay Kexin as she brings you through a high intensity interval training (HIIT) yoga workout session.

Join her this Saturday, May 9, 11am live on AsiaOne's Facebook page.

Something you can watch

Get the scoop on Money No Enough 3 and watch Long Long Time Ago for free

Jack Neo, Mark Lee and Henry Thia will be getting together for a Facebook Live talk show on Saturday, May 9, at 9pm to talk about their latest collaboration, Money No Enough 3. The trio's lively banter will be streamed on Jack Neo's and AsiaOne's Facebook pages.

Neo's 2016 film Long Long Time Ago that features Singapore's transition after independence and the indomitable spirit of Zhao Di (played by Aileen Tan) and her family as they overcome adversities and adapt to change will be streamed for free in celebration of Mother's Day. Catch it on both Jack Neo's and AsiaOne's Facebook pages this Sunday, May 10, at 8pm.

Laugh out loud with local comedians

Join us on FB LIVE for a special and meaningful event on 9th May, 8pm! In light of Covid-19, some of our charities... Posted by NVPC - Towards a City of Good on Monday, May 4, 2020

Catch Siraj Aziz, Pavan J Singh, Sam See, Benny Davis, Steph Dogfoot and Aiman Azri in an evening filled with funny observations and spontaneous stories.

This show is organised in collaboration with the National Volunteer and Philanthropy Centre (NVPC) and Giving SG to raise awareness and donations for local charities.

The City of Good Show will be streamed live on the NVPC Facebook page this Saturday, May 9 at 8pm.

Follow Wukong and his mythical companions on a journey to the west

Local theatre company Wild Rice will be streaming their musical adaptation of the classic Chinese tale, Journey to the West as part of its Wild@Home initative.

Orphan Ah Tang runs away from home and befriends Wukong, Pigsy and Sandy, and as a group they face trials and dangers, and find out the true meaning of home. Watch Monkey Goes West on the Wild Rice YouTube channel from Thursday, May 8, 7.30pm

Something you can cook

'Ikea' chicken meatballs with cherry sauce

Miss your usual dose of meatballs from the Swedish furniture giant? How about a chicken version with cherry sauce that you can easily make at home.

Who says meatballs has to be only made of beef or pork! Let's make chicken meatballs, Ikea style, instead! Meatballs :... Posted by AsiaOne on Thursday, April 30, 2020

Ingredients (meatballs):

1 large chicken breast

2 eggs

Half an onion

2 cups breadcrumbs

70g butter

Half a tablespoon of salt

Half a tablespoon of mixed spice

30ml of milk

Ingredients (gravy):

200ml of chicken stock

1 tablespoon soya sauce

Pinch of salt

Half cup all-purpose flour

25g butter

100ml whipping cream

1 tablespoon chilli flake (optional)

Ingredients (cherry sauce):

Cherry jam

Dried cherries

Chicken stock cube

Pinch of salt

Steps (meatballs):

Pre-heat oven to 220 degrees Celcius

Dice onions into small pieces

Add butter to pan on low heat

Add onions and fry until soft and dry

Turn stove off and let onions sit

Mince the chicken breast

Mix all the other ingredients for meatballs into a bowl, then mix in chicken breast and onions

Cover bowl with cling wrap and store it in the fridge for 30 minutes

Shape into balls and line them on baking paper

Prepare the glaze with melted butter and mixed spice

Coat meatballs with glaze and pop it into the oven to bake for 20 minutes at 220 degrees Celcius

Steps (gravy):

Melt butter

Add all-purpose flour bit by bit until pasty

Add chicken stock

Add soya sauce and whipping cream

Add a pinch of salt to taste

Steps (cherry sauce):

Heat up cherry jam

Add a little chicken stock cube

Add water and dried cherries

Add a dash of salt

Stir sauce till it thickens

