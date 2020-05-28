Things to do this #StayHome weekend: Watch Mayday and Dick Lee in livestream concerts, ride a virtual roller coaster & more

Circuit breaker is due to end on June 1, but in the meantime, here's a list of things that you can do this weekend to stay occupied and entertained while stuck at home.
Something you can do
Ride a virtual roller coaster
Missing Universal Studios Singapore during this period? Why not hop onto a virtual roller coaster ride instead?
Universal Studios Japan (USJ) has released a couple of videos depicting a first-hand view of some thrilling rides such as The Flying Dinosaur in USJ and Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in Universal Studios Florida.
Experience the thrill of these rides in the comfort of your own homes. Also included: terrifying sounds of the roller coaster slowly moving up towards its maximum potential before the big drop.
Join the BREW livestream party
Darker Than Wax and Chye Seng Huat Hardware have collaborated to host an indoor party online. There will be a line-up of DJ artists such as Rah, Daryl Knows and even special guest Lefto, who will be streaming from Belgium on May 30 from 3pm to 10pm.
You can also order a party pack, which comprises bottled craft beers and merchandise, from $24 via GrabFood.
Partygoers can also create their own avatars on social networking site Habbo and party virtually at a simulated Chye Seng Huat foyer created there. Tune in to the livestream here.
Something you can watch
Music For A Cause (MFAC)
Singapore's only altruistic music festival is returning for its fifth and final edition on May 28 and 29. The festival will be held on Facebook live in two sessions, 4pm to 6.15pm and 7pm to 9.15pm on both days.
Expect performances from artistes such as MICappella, Afterhours, Tabula, Charlie Lim and more, with the chance to interact and chat with them virtually.
We Are One: A Global Film Festival
From May 29 to June 7, We Are One: A Global Film Festival will be offering free movie streamings on YouTube, which have been curated by Cannes, Venice and other prestigious film festivals around the world.
There will also be musical performances and virtual talks in the line-up as well, where you can watch a Sundance Film Festival chat with Jackie Chan and Parasite's Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho paying tribute to his regular star Song Kang-ho at the Locarno Film Festival.
Audiences are encouraged to donate to the Covid-19 relief efforts through a link on the We Are One YouTube page.
Dick Lee Life Story online live concert
Local music icon Dick Lee has prepared a total of eight songs to perform during the concert and invited fans to tune in "for a little live piano show".
The 30-minute concert, which Dick says is for his fans, will feature several of his signature songs including Fried Rice Paradise, Life Story and perhaps Singapore's most iconic National Day song, Home.
The concert will be available on AsiaOne's Facebook page on May 31 at 9pm.
Mayday's concert livestream
The popular five-member Taiwanese band announced in a Facebook post that they will be having a one-night-only concert livestream on May 31 at 8pm.
Titled Live in the Sky, the concert will be broadcast globally with a synchronised launch. Do look out for more details as to which platform the concert will be available on.
Something you can cook
Homemade durian crepe
Combine your love for durian and crepes together into one tasty package. Here's how to make durian crepes at home.
Ingredients:
- 300g durian
- 300g whipping cream
- 50g tapioca flour
- 15g custard powder
- 1 tbsp icing sugar
- 30g all-purpose flour
- 150ml water
- 65ml milk
- 1 egg
- 1 tbsp oil
Steps for the durian:
- Separate durian flesh from the seed.
- Mash durian flesh into a thick paste.
Steps for the cream:
- Pour whipping cream into a mixing bowl.
- Whisk until it stiffens.
Steps for the crepe skin:
- Combine tapioca flour, all-purpose flour, custard powder and icing powder in a mixing bowl and stir well.
- Add water and stir.
- Add milk and stir.
- Crack an egg into the mixture and stir.
- Strain the mixture.
- Glaze oil onto a heated skillet.
- Add a thin, even coat of the mixture.
- Peel the skin off the skillet and onto a plate. Add the whipped cream and a layer of durian paste.
- Wrap it.
Click here for AsiaOne's Circuit Breaker Survival Guide (CBSG).