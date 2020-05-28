Things to do this #StayHome weekend: Watch Mayday and Dick Lee in livestream concerts, ride a virtual roller coaster & more

Circuit breaker is due to end on June 1, but in the meantime, here's a list of things that you can do this weekend to stay occupied and entertained while stuck at home.

Something you can do

Ride a virtual roller coaster

Missing Universal Studios Singapore during this period? Why not hop onto a virtual roller coaster ride instead?

Universal Studios Japan (USJ) has released a couple of videos depicting a first-hand view of some thrilling rides such as The Flying Dinosaur in USJ and Hollywood Rip Ride Rockit in Universal Studios Florida.

Experience the thrill of these rides in the comfort of your own homes. Also included: terrifying sounds of the roller coaster slowly moving up towards its maximum potential before the big drop.

Join the BREW livestream party

Like many others, we have had to readjust and adapt to this very strange period, while knowing deep down inside that... Posted by Darker Than Wax on Friday, May 22, 2020

Darker Than Wax and Chye Seng Huat Hardware have collaborated to host an indoor party online. There will be a line-up of DJ artists such as Rah, Daryl Knows and even special guest Lefto, who will be streaming from Belgium on May 30 from 3pm to 10pm.

You can also order a party pack, which comprises bottled craft beers and merchandise, from $24 via GrabFood.

Partygoers can also create their own avatars on social networking site Habbo and party virtually at a simulated Chye Seng Huat foyer created there. Tune in to the livestream here.

Something you can watch

Music For A Cause (MFAC)

Are you ready for Day 1 of Music for a Cause! Here's what to expect today, 28 May 20 (Thurs)! FB Live Link in Bio! Posted by Music For A Cause on Thursday, May 28, 2020

Singapore's only altruistic music festival is returning for its fifth and final edition on May 28 and 29. The festival will be held on Facebook live in two sessions, 4pm to 6.15pm and 7pm to 9.15pm on both days.

Expect performances from artistes such as MICappella, Afterhours, Tabula, Charlie Lim and more, with the chance to interact and chat with them virtually.

We Are One: A Global Film Festival

From May 29 to June 7, We Are One: A Global Film Festival will be offering free movie streamings on YouTube, which have been curated by Cannes, Venice and other prestigious film festivals around the world.

There will also be musical performances and virtual talks in the line-up as well, where you can watch a Sundance Film Festival chat with Jackie Chan and Parasite's Oscar-winner Bong Joon-ho paying tribute to his regular star Song Kang-ho at the Locarno Film Festival.

Audiences are encouraged to donate to the Covid-19 relief efforts through a link on the We Are One YouTube page.

Dick Lee Life Story online live concert

Just before our Circuit Breaker is lifted, I thought I'd sing you a few songs to mark the end of a phase and the start... Posted by Dick Lee on Saturday, May 23, 2020

Local music icon Dick Lee has prepared a total of eight songs to perform during the concert and invited fans to tune in "for a little live piano show".

The 30-minute concert, which Dick says is for his fans, will feature several of his signature songs including Fried Rice Paradise, Life Story and perhaps Singapore's most iconic National Day song, Home.

The concert will be available on AsiaOne's Facebook page on May 31 at 9pm.

Mayday's concert livestream

[ #五月天 ] - 誰說 2020沒有五月之約 ⠀ 2020.5.31 pm 8:00 五月天 [ 突然好想見到你 ] Mayday live in the sky 線上演唱會 ⠀ 我們偶爾遲到 但是一定會到 ⠀ 5月的最後一天 ⠀ 每個城市 每個時區 全球同步 Live 五月天 - 五月天 Mayday Posted by 相信音樂國際股份有限公司 on Monday, May 25, 2020

The popular five-member Taiwanese band announced in a Facebook post that they will be having a one-night-only concert livestream on May 31 at 8pm.

Titled Live in the Sky, the concert will be broadcast globally with a synchronised launch. Do look out for more details as to which platform the concert will be available on.

Something you can cook

Homemade durian crepe

Combine your love for durian and crepes together into one tasty package. Here's how to make durian crepes at home.

Combine your love for durian and crepes together into one tasty package. Here's how to make durian crepes at home. #durian #homecooking #easyrecipes Posted by AsiaOne on Sunday, May 24, 2020

Ingredients:

300g durian

300g whipping cream

50g tapioca flour

15g custard powder

1 tbsp icing sugar

30g all-purpose flour

150ml water

65ml milk

1 egg

1 tbsp oil

Steps for the durian:

Separate durian flesh from the seed. Mash durian flesh into a thick paste.

Steps for the cream:

Pour whipping cream into a mixing bowl. Whisk until it stiffens.

Steps for the crepe skin:

Combine tapioca flour, all-purpose flour, custard powder and icing powder in a mixing bowl and stir well. Add water and stir. Add milk and stir. Crack an egg into the mixture and stir. Strain the mixture. Glaze oil onto a heated skillet. Add a thin, even coat of the mixture. Peel the skin off the skillet and onto a plate. Add the whipped cream and a layer of durian paste. Wrap it.

