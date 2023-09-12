Third time's the charm: Mr & Mrs Nasi Lemak reopens at Tanjong Pagar after 2 moves in 2 years

It seems like a number of popular eateries that closed down are reopening again.

First, we had China Street Fritters, which moved to Telok Blangah after shuttering their Maxwell Food Centre stall.

And now, we have nasi lemak specialist Mr & Mrs Nasi Lemak.

The business, which is run by couple Ken Chong and Sofie Tsoi, was previously at Tiong Bahru but has now relocated to 243 Cantonment Road as announced in a Facebook post on Sept 4.

Its grand opening was held last Tuesday (Sept 5).

And while it has only been a week, business has been swell going by the long queues at the new stall.

"We are very grateful to the office crowd around our area for trying our food and also our regulars from previous locations - Tiong Bahru and French Road - for dropping by," the couple said gratefully in a Facebook post last Friday (Sept 8).

"So a very big thank you to all of you!"

And while they no longer operate on Sundays, they are still able to do bulk orders for events.

"If our schedule allows, we will be more than happy to come back and cook for you. It’s your trust in our food that gives us the motivation to tahan (persevere) in this trade," they shared.

Moving twice in 2 years

Prior to diving into the F&B industry, Ken was drawing a six-figure salary as a sales director at a hedge fund firm.

But his company was acquired by a competitor and this significantly affected his paycheck.

In turn, this prompted him to set up his own F&B venture and Sofie, who was previously an accountant at an interior design firm, quit her job to help him.

The couple started the business together in 2021 at a coffee shop along French Road.

Unfortunately, their then-landlord made the decision to shut down the entire coffee shop in April 2022, and the couple had to find a new home.

They managed to find a new stall unit at Seng Poh Road in March 2022 and took over the former Loo's Hainanese Curry Rice stall unit.

However, in April this year, they had to move again because the coffeeshop was ceasing operations.

While sad, the couple decided to take a short break before looking for a new place to settle down.

In July this year, they announced that after scouting for a new place, they finally found one and had signed the contract.

And now, they are officially open for business.

Address: 243 Cantonment Rd, Singapore S089770

Opening hours: 730am to 230pm. Closed on Sundays.

