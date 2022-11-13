Touring Elliot Road: A freehold landed estate very close to Siglap MRT station

East Singapore seems to be rather popular with our readers, given the number of requests we have had for tours of the area. To date, we've seen Bedok Walk, Siglap, Frankel Avenue, Eastwood and Opera Estate, just to name a few.

However, I noticed that all our tours have been North of Upper East Coast Road, so this week I decided to head over to Elliot Road (which is South of Upper East Coast Road) for a look.

Elliot Road is one of the smaller landed estates that we've visited but it drew my attention for three reasons:

1. It is super close to an MRT station (people usually gripe that landed houses are very inaccessible, if you are reliant on public transport.)

Once Siglap MRT is completed (estimated 2024), I imagine some residents will be able to get to it in two to three minutes!

According to Landtransportguru, there will be four above-ground exits, the locations of which have yet to be announced. If you're wondering, Siglap MRT will be an underground station, so it won't be as noisy as, say, Tanah Merah MRT. In the meantime, residents can get to Bedok MRT in about 20 minutes (on foot.)

If you're baffled by this picture, the context is that you need to enter Tay Lian Teck Road (or Palm Road) to get to Elliot Road. Given the small number of houses in the area, two road entrances is very generous!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note: When I visited, I couldn't really hear any construction noise, despite the MRT still being under construction, probably because I visited over the weekend.

2. It is a freehold landed estate with a zoning of 1.4 so, in the absence of other restrictions, houses could potentially be redeveloped into low-rise (five-storey) condos (assuming the plot of land is big enough, of course.)

Currently, there are already a couple of boutique condos in the area, such as Eastbay, Dong Xing Court, East Palm, Fortune Spring and Elliot At The East Coast (a larger development which TOP-ed in 2013.)

Let's take a look at them below, so you know what the neighbours are like!

Here's a photo of one.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Sneak peek into the grounds, which look rather spacious for a small development. Unfortunately, in the style of old condos, it appears to be above-ground/uncovered parking (and not basement.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The yellow building on the left is Elliot Signature, another boutique condo, and there are private houses both to the left and right of it.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Entrance to another small condo in the development. Again, compared to some of the other boutique developments I've seen (e.g. Jalan Loyang Besar), the ones here appear to have more spacious grounds.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is the bigger condo I mentioned, on the right (Elliot at the East.) Across the road (on the left of the photo) are houses.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

This is what the condo looks like. (There was a three bedroom, 2,300+ sq ft penthouse here for sale at the time of writing.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you were wondering, this is what the houses across look like. I find them really interesting! They're sort of semi-Ds meet detached houses.



Note how the porch connects the two houses, yet they don't share a wall, so the houses get light and air from all four sides. It's really only possible if your land plot is quite large, if not there is a lot of "wasted space."

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Two of the roads off Upper East Coast Road within this estate are cul-de-sacs (dead ends that don't have vehicular access to the other roads in the estate.) This is one of them! The apartment above looks like it could do with a bit of tender loving care, unfortunately!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the note of larger land plots, observe how this unit has a front lawn large enough to be used as a basketball court!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Oh wow, we've already done quite a bit of a tour of the estate and I haven't even gotten round to my third reason for featuring this estate!

3. Namely, it's walking distance to East Coast Park!

It's currently about a 25 minutes walk to East Coast Lagoon Food Village, but that's because you currently can't cut through Marine Parade Road and have to detour to Bedok South Avenue 1.

Once the MRT is done, the walking time may be reduced so, unlike the unlucky line of cars I saw queuing to enter the East Coast Park car park, you'll have the sea and good food right at your footstep!

Here's the Masterplan of the area, where you can see the assigned Plot Ratio, as well as the proximity to East Coast Park (it's the green area at the bottom of the photo.)



North of the estate is Opera Estate, which was one of the first landed enclaves in the East that we visited.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Besides East Coast Park, you also have a Park Connector right outside!

With the landed houses of Tay Lian Teck Drive behind me, this is what I see.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Taking a look to my left – I believe that's Villa Marina to the right of the photo. Sean previously did a review of the condo and it looked pretty grand from the photos! And, before you ask, yes it's 99-years leasehold.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

If you walk all the way down, it brings you to Marine Parade Road (not very far away), where you can find Masjid Kampung Siglap and Victoria School.

Next door Is Laguna Park condo, which also has a restaurant on-site (Diamond Kitchen.) Slightly further down, there's Good Shepherd Convent Kindergarten. So quite a lot of conveniences in the area!

Now looking down my right, the Park Connector/Siglap Linear Park takes me back to Upper East Coast Road and even all the way up to Opera Estate. Although we don't see any along this stretch, further up there is exercise equipment on the Linear Park.



I must say that it's one of the amenities in the area that makes this area feel like such a nice place to stay. (It's quiet and quaint but not ulu.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As I walk down the Park Connector to get back to Upper East Coast Road, I pass this super small lane on my right that leads back to the Elliot Road houses. It looks much too narrow for comfort, so I decide to head back in via the main road!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Whilst we wait for Siglap MRT to complete construction, there's a bus stop (in the background of the photo, to the left.) You get Buses 10, 10e, 12, 13, 14, 14a, 14e, 16 and 16m.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

To my left, behind the bus stop is a plot of open land that is part of what gives the area its character (not as built up as the rest of Singapore.)



Alas, according to the Masterplan, it has been zoned residential, but thankfully with a ratio of 1.4/5 storeys, so we shouldn't get a mammoth skyscraper blocking out all the light here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Across from the bus stop is a row of shophouses. (This is sort of left of the Park Connector.)



(Also note what I said about the character of the neighbourhood. The fact that you don't see lots of tall apartment buildings here is one reason the East still feels so laid back and lovely in my opinion!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The shophouses look nondescript but there are quite a few interesting shops, such as Tiong Bahru Bakery, Mikawa Yakitori Bar, Bloom Coffee and Black Pearl Steakhouse.

If you keep walking down, you even find a Killiney Kopitiam, Starbucks, Fairprice, CS Fresh, DBS Treasures, and Blu Kouzina. So despite the lack of a mall nearby, the area is very well-served!

Now looking right of the Park Connector: Again, no tall buildings to block the view and ruin the neighbourhood!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Across the road is this row of old-school shophouses. Beautiful, aren't they?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

To my right are more shophouse commercial units, including Al Capone Sports Bar and Etna Italian Restaurant.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There's a police station across from the Elliot Road estate (it's sort of behind the silver car.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

More shophouses!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Walking back into the estate via Palm Road, which is entry only (single lane), you see Siglap South Community Centre.



I imagine the estate is a great place for families with elderly members as they can enrol for dance, cooking and what-not classes at the CC, which is within walking distance!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Note: For those who drive, there's a SPC petrol station across the road here. I didn't take a photo as I figure you know what a petrol station looks like! Next to the petrol station is another bus stop, so you can see you're literally surrounded by public transport here!

Before we head in (that's Palm Road where you see the One-Way sign), here's a look at the main road for you to better envisage what living here would be like.



Although the roads are quite big, it was fairly quiet compared to the other parts of Singapore that I've visited (aka still rather peaceful at the time of writing.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One of the houses that we see along Palm Road. Very sizeable! (But don't worry, there are terrace and semi-Ds here too.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Having said that, there are semi-Ds and then there are Semi-Ds. The ones above are clearly Semi-Ds (i.e. in a different league) given that you can park at least three cars in the front porch!)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

One thing to note is that Palm Road is quite narrow, and some cars like to stop along it to allow passengers on/off.



However, the road isn't wide enough for you to overtake, so you'll have to wait till the car in front is done. I'm not sure if this Bulky Waste Alert is alluding to the narrow roads?

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

The rest of the interior roads are broad, spacious and great for visitors' parking (on weekends)!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I say weekends as there's St Andrews Autism School within the estate, so I'm not sure what the traffic situation will be like when school is in session.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

That's the school on the left and houses on the right.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

On the note of schools, although there's Victoria School nearby, there doesn't seem to be a Primary School within 1 km of this enclave. At least according to yoursingaporemap.com, the closest is Opera Primary School which is about 1.19 km away.

There's also Wisma Mendaki, a self help group, in the estate. It has quite extensive grounds, some of which have been turned into a football pitch – this is near to the entrance to the Park Connector. (See above.)



(Siglap CC, St Andrew's Autism School and Wisma Mendaki are all zoned accordingly, so they shouldn't be converted into residential projects in the near future.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

That's Wisma Mendaki on the right of the photo, along Kee Sun Avenue. In the distance is Marine Parade Road.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

As mentioned, there are also terrace houses here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another row of terrace houses.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Most of the houses were not re-built, although there were a few exceptions. The ones above, for example, look pretty modern. (Personally, I found the architecture of the older houses here quite unique.)

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Another modern unit. I've photographed it with its neighbour in view so you can see how much plot ratio maximisation there is to be had here!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Something a few new owners were making the most of, by rebuilding!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Sidetrack: I like how the pavements here are wide, tidy and well-landscaped.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

There's also a good area in front of some gates such that, if the two- to three-car front porch isn't sufficient, you can park an additional car if you don't close the gate!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

See what I mean about nice and walkable pavements? Some are so narrow I have no clue why they're even created, as they're much too small to be functional!

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Some of the vintage looking units here.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

I miss old-school architecture which wasn't about maximising every inch of space, and rather functional living! Look at those enclosed balconies – they're really good for Singapore living as they're nice and shaded from the sun but still well-ventilated and breezy!

I'm guessing this is the MRT construction barrier? From the looks of the sign, pedestrians used to be able to get to Marine Parade Road here but are no longer able to.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

Zoomed out a bit so you can get a better perspective.

PHOTO: Stackedhomes

We've more or less walked round the entire estate now. In case you couldn't tell, I really liked the area and very much enjoyed my walkabout!

Having said that, two things to note are:

Given that the plot ratio is 1.4, if many houses are redeveloped into boutique condos, the character of the estate would totally change and would become less charming. (There would also be many more units/people and thus the area would be less peaceful!) Prices probably aren't cheap, even for Singapore, given the proximity of the MRT and the fact that the plots here are quite big! (At the time of writing, there didn't seem to be any units for sale, so either the house owners love living here or they're waiting for the potential price boost once the MRT is completed!)

ALSO READ: Touring Braddell Heights estate: Freehold landed homes near 2 MRT stations

This article was first published in Stackedhomes.