The ultimate guide to the best Mother's Day gifts your mum will actually want

Scrambling to find last-minute gifts? We've got you.

Only the best for the first woman in our lives.

Mother’s Day is right around the corner – and the best mums deserve the BEST gifts, even if you’re scurrying to find last-minute ones! Of course, we’re not saying you should be waiting this late to buy gifts for the first lady in your life, but just in case you need a little help – we’ve got you covered.

For the mums who love everything classic

1. Floral bouquets from Floral Garage

PHOTO: Floral Garage

Haven’t thought of what to get? No more scurrying because Floral Garage is GREAT for last-minute Mother’s Day floral gifts. With same-day delivery available plus free standard delivery – surprise your mum to the best mother’s day with its floral gift bouquets without having to burn a hole in your pockets! (Because we know of the price hikes for last-minute gifts.)

That’s not all: Refer a friend and get a $15 discount immediately! Want a bouquet now? Simply drop by its store to purchase a Mother’s Day bouquet there and then!

Exclusive promotion for our readers! Use the code: TFxFGSG10 upon checkout to enjoy a 10per cent storewide discount valid till May 9, 2021.

Price: From $29.90. Shop its Mother’s Day 2021 collection here. WhatsApp 9387 8871 for more details.

Floral Garage, 8 New Industrial Rd., LHK 3 Building, #06-01, 536200

2. Affordable flower bunches from Happy Bunch

PHOTO: Happy Bunch

Happy Bunch‘s pun game got us good. To them, “Mother’s Day is all about the every mom-ments we share with our moms,” – get it? MOM-ments?

Anywho, its Mother’s Day flower bunches are some of the most affordable out there, priced at only $49! Or, shop its collection of Gift Boxes (from $43, or build one yourself from as little as $15!) if fresh flowers aren’t your mum’s thing.

Price: Flowers from $49, gift boxes from $15. Shop its Mother’s Day collection here.

3. Gift beautiful Mother’s Day cards with Simply Say

PHOTO: Simply Say

From only $7.50 (inclusive of free delivery within Singapore), complete your Mother’s Day gift with Simply Say. With over a hundred different designs (that you can customise with your own photos!), nothing warms the heart more than a simple saying that encapsulates “I love you”. Order by May 5 today!

Price: From $7.50 (including free local delivery). Visit here to shop its Mother’s Day greeting card collection!

4. Hampers from Noel Gifts have a little of everything

PHOTO: Facebook/NoelGifts

A little bit ‘o this, a little bit of that. If you can’t decide what to gift… Why not a little of everything? Apart from flower bouquets, Noel Gifts ‘ 2021 Mother’s Day collection contains an array of gifts including cakes, perfume, wine and many more! Be sure to have your pick soon before your fave sells out!

Price: From $30. Shop its Mother’s Day collection here. WhatsApp 8666 9678 or call 6299 1133 for more details.

Noel Gifts, 21 Ubi Rd 1,#03-01, 408724

For the tech-saavy mums

For the mums who need a breather

5. Sleepwear from Marks & Spencer

PHOTO: Marks & Spencer

This Mother’s Day make your mum feel extra special with a range of gifts from leading British retailer, Marks & Spencer. Pamper your mum with elegant sleepwear such as floral print pyjama sets and strappy chemises that will help her to unwind in comfort and style. Pyjama sets and summer dresses are also available for mums and their little ones to match!

Price: From $39.90. Shop its Mother’s Day collection here.

Marks & Spencer, various locations islandwide.

ALSO READ: Is your mum a foodie? Surprise her with an edible char siew necklace this Mother's Day

6. Mother’s Day staycation at Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

PHOTO: Singapore Marriott Tang Plaza Hotel

Treat your mum to a relaxing staycation at Singapore Marriott Tangs Plaza Hotel. From only $275++ per room, re-charge with a one-night stay in your choice of a contemporary Deluxe Room, luxurious Executive Premier Room or an Executive Suite.

This Mother’s Day staycation special also includes a $100 TANGS shopping voucher, complimentary breakfast for two, $100 nett F&B credits at Marriott Cafe, a complimentary Mother’s Day Cake and more.

When: Now till May 31, 2021

Price: From $275++ per room. Visit here to book your staycation with the promo code: V2X.

Singapore Marriott Tangs Plaza Hotel, 320 Orchard Rd., 238865

7. “Picture Perfect MOMents” staycation at Mandarin Oriental Singapore

PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental Singapore

From now till June 30, 2021, take your mum on a staycation at Mandarin Oriental Singapore for Mother’s Day!

For the special occasion, the package includes a stay at the Marina Bay View Room, a complimentary 30-minute photo session with 10 unedited digital photos of your choice, daily breakfast for two, late check-out, complimentary bed and breakfast for the third and fourth occupants for applicable room types.

When: Now till June 30, 2021

Price: From $389++ per night. Go here to book online or email mosin-reservations@mohg.com.

Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Ave., 039797

8. “Just For Mum” spa treatment with The Spa at Mandarin Oriental Singapore

PHOTO: Mandarin Oriental Singapore

Book a rejuvenating spa package this Mother’s Day. “Just for Mum” is a 2 hours and 30 minutes spa treatment at The Spa which includes: Foot ritual, Age repair facial, Eye treatment and Pandan poultice foot massage.

When: Now till May 31, 2021

Price: $380++ per person; $700++ for two.

The Spa, Mandarin Oriental Singapore, 5 Raffles Ave., 039797

For the mums who love the artsy

9. Handcrafted makeup brushes from The Big Blow

PHOTO: The Big Blow

Beauty salon The Big Blow‘s handcrafted makeup brushes ($290) will make a great BFF for the mums who love dolling up. Purchase a set and get a complimentary one hour makeup lesson (valued at $150).

Price: $290 for a complete set. Call 6465 4836 for more details or visit its website.

The Big Blow, 501 Bukit Timah Rd., #02-21 Cluny Court, 259760

ALSO READ: Mother's Day gift guide: 10 fab ideas for pampering mum

10. Scented Peony Petal & Fern Candles from TEMPLE CANDLES X Louise Hill Design

PHOTO: Louise Hill Design x Temple Candles

The Peony Petal and Fern scented candle ($98) is a special collaboration between TEMPLE CANDLES and Louise Hill Design. Louise is an award-winning designer known for her stunning Asian inspired artworks.

The visuals of this special edition is a bold reflection of Louise’s own artistic personality. Pink peonies blooming in glorious vibrant colour and intricate detailed gold Peranakan trellis pattern are classic characteristics of Louise’s style… and it wouldn’t be a TEMPLE Candle without a tassel, in glittering gold silk.

Price: $98. Buy it now here.

For the mums who are huge foodies

Check out a full list of Mother’s Day food specials at the many restaurants around Singapore .

11. Cheese platter by InTheEvent SG

PHOTO: InTheEvent SG

If your mum loves a good cheese platter, consider getting one from InTheEvent SG! Gift her luscious cranberry brie, double Gloucester, truffle manchengo, and mozzarella pearl tulips, charcuterie, fruits and nuts paired with Bottega Prosecco or organic fruity tea.

Valued at $148 (pictured above), surprise your mum with a Mother’s Day cheese platter this weekend.

Price: $148; visit InTheEvent SG for more details.

12. Sweets and treats gift boxes by Baker & Cook

PHOTO: Baker & Cook

Purchase a customisable gift box from Baker & Cook for Mother’s Day! The Indulgent Gift Box ($99, pictured above) features the signature Rose & Lychee Cake (U.P. $50), Capsicum & Apricot Chutney, Peach & Mango Chutney, All Butter Cranberry Shortbread, Sourdough Super Seed Crackers, Allpress Flat White Chocolate and Allpress Double Espresso Chocolate.

Alternatively, you may opt for The Sweet Affair ($120) which includes a bottle of Silent Late Harvest Semillon (375ml), Rose & Lychee Cake and $30 Baker & Cook Gift Vouchers that can be used at all Baker & Cook, Plank Sourdough Pizza and Mo & Jo Sourdough Burger stores. (That’s over 11 locations in Singapore!)

Price: From $50. Visit here to shop its Mother’s Day 2021 Collection.

Baker & Cook , multiple locations islandwide.

13. Wine and dine specials at Miss Fitz

PHOTO: Facebook/missfitzsg

Celebrate Mother’s Day at Miss Fitz this Sunday! Choose from a special four-course lunch menu ($48++) or the five-course dinner menu ($78++) for your special lady. Come with the family and get to enjoy the signature Miss Fitz Peach Spritz! A three-course kid’s menu is also available at just $15++.

That’s not all! For the entire month of May 2021, there are a bunch of happenings at this resto:

Mon – Fri: Mediterranean Lunch Set Wednesdays: Ladies Night Saturdays & Sundays: Mediterranean Boozy Brunch 8 May: Saturday Social x Carlei Wine and Blind Wine promo 9 May: Mother’s Day Special (see above) 13 May: Gin Night x Stranger and Sons 16 May: Industry Day x Stranger and Sons 22 May: Saturday Social x Corney & Barrow 29 May: Free Flow Champagne Brunch

Mother’s Day Special

When: May 9, 2021

Price: From $48++ for four-course menu; $78++ for five-course menu

Reservations: Call or WhatsApp 8129 4617 or book online here.

Miss Fitz, 6 Marina Blvd., #01-17 The Sail at Marina Bay, 018980

14. An annual VIVANT membership for wine lovers

PHOTO: Vivant

Launched in late 2020, VIVANT is the first interactive online platform to connect winemakers, consumers and expert wine advisors. The platform blends engaging interaction, personalised education, and lively entertainment, transporting members to iconic wine regions without leaving home.

For mums who are curious to learn more about wine, an annual membership ($239/year) is a fabulous gift, and includes unlimited access to Live Experiences featuring responsible winemakers and the world’s best tasting wines made naturally, access to Tasting Kits to taste along in real-time, wine education and tasting skills development with the Interactive Tasting Method.

Price: $239. Visit here for more details.

ALSO READ: Where to order the most beautiful blooms for mum this Mother's Day

For the mums with sweet tooth

15. Surprise her with beautiful cakes from Whyzee!

PHOTO: Whyzee

If your mum loves cakes, Whyzee has a wide selection of delectable goodies. From eggless cakes, cheesecakes, vegan cakes, lava cakes, durian cakes (yes!), cupcakes and many more, you’ll definitely find something for Mother’s Day this year.

Complete it with its collection of flower bouquets and balloons too! Scrambling to get a gift? Its Express Cake collection can be delivered in an hour. What? Also, for more bang for your buck, use the code: LOVEMUMS15 for a 15 per cent storewide discount (valid till May 9, 2021).

Price: From $28. Check out its Mother’s Day Special here. WhatsApp 9773 2434 for more details.

16. Pink Marvel Floral Box from The Marmalade Pantry x Petite Fleur

PHOTO: The Marmalade Pantry

From now till May 31, brighten up you mum’s day with stunning blooms curated by Petite Fleur in collaboration with The Marmalade Pantry. Lavish her with dainty preserved flowers in the Pink Marvel floral box ($156++, pictured above), or vibrant fresh flowers in The Queen’s Blossom floral box ($210++).

Both comes with The Marmalade Pantry’s recently launched ‘ A Touch of Spring’ Chocolate Collection presented in a chic chocolatier bag encasing 12 decadent handcrafted bonbons. Included in The Queen’s Blossom is a bottle of Sandara Chardonnay & Sake, a refreshing blend of Ozeki Sake and Valencia Chardonnay.

Price: From $38. Shop its Mother’s Day collection here!

Petite Fleur, 22 New Industrial Rd., #03-18/19, Primax Building, 536208

The Marmalade Pantry, various locations islandwide.

17. Praline Chocolate Box from The Boutique at 15 Stamford

PHOTO: The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore

From now till May 9, satisfy your mum’s sweet tooth with 15 Stamford by getting her the Box Of Sweet Treasures For Mum ($28, pictured above) – a 16-piece chocolate Praline Mother’s Day special. Alternatively, you may opt to go big and complete the chocolate set with Carnation Flower Box ($168++).

Or, go for the Lychee Rose Raspberry “Mummy’s Love” Cake ($88 for 1.6kg whole, $8.80 per slice). If a cake’s too much, perhaps a four-piece cupcake special ($24 per box) might work.

Price: From $8. Order online here.

15 Stamford by Alvin Leung, The Capitol Kempinski Hotel Singapore, 15 Stamford Rd., 178906

For the mums who love picture-perfect moments

18. Outdoor professional photo session at Hort Park by AshD Photography

PHOTO: Facebook/PhotographyAshD

For $180, preserve your happy moments with your mum with Ash D Photography. Run by professional photographer Ashta, this proud mother enjoys snapping picture-perfect moments of families, babies and children. All images will be edited and returned digitally in high resolution. Promotion valid till August 2021.

Price: $180. Call / WhatsApp 8368 9020 or send her a session request here.

For the tech-saavy mums

19. HUAWEI tech gifts to increase productivity

PHOTO: Huawei

Celebrate Mother’s Day with HUAWEI‘s exciting deals on its latest devices for the month of May. Whether it’s for the mum who is into photography, multitasking, music or fitness, Huawei has rounded up a list of gift ideas that will come in handy and help keep her connected to what’s important.

Photography and vlogging: HUAWEI Mate 40 Pro, $1,398 (U.P. $1,598). Comes complete with a free Mother’s Day Gift Bundle worth $146.

Work and multitasking: HUAWEI MateBook D14, $998(U.P.$1,098). Comes complete with a free Mother’s Day Gift Bundle worth $136.

Art and doodling: HUAWEI MatePad, $398 (U.P. $498)

Music: HUAWEI FreeBuds 4i, $68 (U.P. $88)

Fitness: HUAWEI Band 6, $68 (U.P. $88)

ALSO READ: 10 pampering beauty treatments to spoil mum on Mother’s Day

This article was first published in The Finder.