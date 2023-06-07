Ultra romantic or funny? China bride surprises husband as Ultraman on wedding day

Weddings mark a huge milestone in a couple's relationship.

These days, people go the extra mile to make their big day special, from having a goth-themed wedding to creating a unique 16-page wedding magazine.

A Chinese bride made it ultra special by dressing up as a superhero at her wedding in Zhengzhou, Henan province.

The memorable moment was captured in a 26-second video on Chinese social-media platform Xiaohongshu with the title: "I never thought I would marry Ultraman."

The video started with what seemed like the tailend of the wedding gatecrash, a common tradition in Chinese weddings, when the groom opened the door in hopes to see the bride.

But instead of seeing a beautiful bride, the groom was greeted by Ultraman – posing on the bed, no less.

At first, he was in shock but he soon realised that under the costume was his wife-to-be.

According to a Chinese news report, the bride was not really a fan of Ultraman, but that didn't stop her from going above and beyond for the groom, who happens to be a huge fan of the Japanese superhero.

The groom was definitely touched, as he didn't expect her to do "such a thing for [him]", since every bride would want to be dressed to the nines on their wedding day.

The couple have known each other for nine years before tying the knot on May 20.

The art of gatecrashing

For the uninitiated, gatecrashing is not what you think it is.

In the context of Chinese weddings, the gatecrashing ceremony, which takes place before the wedding, is actually a test of the groom's love for his bride.

Typically, the ceremony involves a series of games and challenges set by the bridesmaids, and the groom and his groomsmen will try to win them.

In a way, it's a romantic gesture from the groom as he tries to prove his love for his beloved bride.

These days, the tests have become more creative.

One Singaporean couple had a Squid Game theme for their wedding gatecrash.

The bridesmaids were dressed just like the guards in the Netflix series, including the anonymous black masks.

The groom and the groomsmen took on the role of the players, and even tried their hand at Squid Game's dalgona cookie challenge, where they had to carve shapes into a piece of honeycomb toffee without letting it break.

In another gatecrashing ceremony, the groom and groomsmen were all decked out in Marvel superhero costumes.

Essentially forming the Avengers, the groom was dressed up as Iron Man while his squad took on the roles of other iconic heroes like Thor and Captain America.

