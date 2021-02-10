Want a sugar daddy? New drink stall at Bukit Batok promotes their fruit juices with racy pics and naughty captions

Have you been eyeing that Bling Empire lifestyle after watching the hit Netflix series? We don't blame you, and we are sure that some of you have secretly toyed with the idea of having a sugar daddy who will shower you with lavish gifts like designer bags, Cartier rings and maybe even a new Tesla.

While this new sugar daddy on the block unfortunately can't do that, he can instead serve you an ice cool drink to help you beat the heat in sunny Singapore.

Cheekily named Sugar Daddy, this newly opened stall at Bukit Batok which specialises in sugarcane and a range of other fruit juices has been raising a few eyebrows for its marketing that's interesting, to say the least.

Their attention grabbing store logo features an image of a suave middle-aged man with his mouth open in laughter. On the bottom right-hand corner of their signboard is the somewhat suggestive quote: "Pleasuring you with sugarcane".

That isn't the only brazen thing about this juice stall — the photos and images on their Facebook page are pretty saucy as well.

Case in point — the promotional post for their Lychee Mix drink was done up with a suggestive picture of two fingers covered in a dubious looking substance. Turns out that it was actually lychee puree, but we know your dirty minds probably thought that it was something else.

Their Valentine's Day post takes it even further and features a woman's mouth covered in the very same lychee puree.

While this post seems more innocuous than the previous ones, it's accompanied with the caption, "Like something thick and creamy in your mouth?"

While their sexual innuendos may be a bit much for some, their drinks, such as their classic sugarcane juice ($1.80 per cup, $7 per tower) and other exotic flavours including Banana Mix ($3.50) and Passionfruit Mix ($3.50) look pretty refreshing so we feel like it's worth a try if you're in the area.

Address: 1 Bukit Batok Crescent, Singapore 658064

melissateo@asiaone.com