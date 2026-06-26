Missed their nasi padang? Warong Nasi Pariaman is back for 3 days at Suntec pop-up

If you've have had a nasi padang-shaped hole in your heart ever since Warong Nasi Pariaman's closure in January, here's some good news!

The heritage eatery will be making a brief comeback at The Great Food Assembly at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre from July 3 to 5.

The food festival brings together Muslim-owned and halal F&B brands, and this year's line-up features popular eateries such as Haig Road Putu Piring and Two Men Bagel House.

Warong Nasi Pariaman will be operating a booth at the event, serving up signature dishes including Ayam Bakar ($14 for two pieces), Beef Rendang ($30 for five pieces) and Dendeng Balado ($20 for 400g).

It will also offer rice sets ranging from $13 to $14, which will include rice, acar timun (picked cucumber), terung balando (sambal eggplant) and a salted egg alongside the customer's choice of main dish.

Diners can also grab bottles of Sambal Balado at $12 each.

Warong Nasi Pariaman shuttered its restaurant at Kampong Glam just five months ago, after 78 years of operations.

The eatery was believed to be the oldest surviving stall in Singapore that served nasi padang, according to the National Library Board's Infopedia.

Third generation owner Lenny Emrin told 8Days that Warong Nasi Pariaman had been invited to the food festival by its organisers.

The invite came at a time where customers were still hopeful that the brand would return in some form, she said.

"The event provided an opportunity for us to continue sharing Warong Pariaman's rich heritage and traditional recipes with both long-time customers and new audiences," Lenny added.

Address: Suntec Singapore Hall 405, 1 Raffles Blvd, Singapore 039593

Opening hours: July 3 - 5, 12pm to 10pm

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bhavya.rawat@asiaone.com