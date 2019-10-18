We tried convenience store bubble tea and it was a waste of money

In 2019 alone, we've seen KFC launch boba tea tarts, dipped beef into bubble tea (BBT) hotpot and played around in a BBT-themed pop-up to experience the drink with our entire bodies.

Suffice to say, we're a nation that's obsessed with BBT.

And for a city that never sleeps, what does one do in the middle of the night if hit by major cravings for boba, especially when stores are closed and all your food delivery drivers are asleep?

Desperate times call for desperate measures and convenience stores like 7-Eleven stock emergency BBT at a fraction of the price of actual handmade ones.