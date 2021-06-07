Why the oval-shaped ring style is the trend we're saying yes to

Songstress Ariana Grande may have tied the knot with luxury real estate agent Dalton Gomez, but there is still plenty of attention on the rock on her finger.

The jewel in question is her engagement ring which features an oval-shaped diamond at a tilted angle alongside a pearl, set on what appears to be a platinum band.

The inclusion of the pearl is both unusual and ripe with sentimental value; fans have speculated that the marine gem is likely a remount of the pearl from a ring her grandmother had made for her in 2014.

Additionally, the pearl was originally sourced from her grandfather’s tie pin. According to the singer, her nonna had a dream that the pearl would protect her.

But aside from the pearl, the oval shape of the diamond itself (estimated to be approximately five carats) is also of much interest: according to SEO (search engine optimisation) platform Semrush, the most searched engagement ring shape of 2021 is oval, with 28,330 monthly searches.

Ariana Grande’s unusual oval-shaped diamond and pearl engagement ring.

PHOTO: Instagram/arianagrande

We’re not surprised. The oval cut’s organic shape is both elegant and timeless and has found fans in the likes of Kate Middleton and Blake Lively – and more recently, Hailey Baldwin and Ariana Grande of course.

While we know that some of us don’t really subscribe to the lore surrounding diamond shapes (make of them what you will), here are some of our picks if this particular shape is up your alley.

Repossi Blast 18K rose gold ring with diamonds, US$8,409.85 (S$11,134), www.net-a-porter.com

PHOTO: Net-a-Porter

If you’re hunting for something out-of-the-box, Repossi’s insouciant Blast ring adds plenty of architectural chutzpah.

Soleste platinum ring with diamonds, $32,400, Tiffany & Co

PHOTO: Tiffany & Co

Yellow? Why not? Coloured diamonds and precious stones have been seeing a revival in recent years – and it’s recently received another shot in the arm with Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck rekindling their early ’00s love (the latter proposed with an infamous pink diamond ring in 2002).

Twin Constellation 18K white gold ring with diamonds, price unavailable, Graff

PHOTO: Graff

Graff’s striking Twin Constellation design features an oval diamond nestled within a double halo of pave diamonds for that bit of extra flash.

Tsang 18K yellow gold ring with diamonds and enamel, US$3,480, www.thisisstateproperty.com

PHOTO: State Property

Once the preserve of aristocracy and men, signet rings have steadily become more popular with women of late. One of the most stylish renditions around is beloved Singapore label State Property‘s highly geometric take on this classic style, imbuing it with an Art Deco vibe.

Classic Winston platinum ring with diamonds, price unavailable, Harry Winston

PHOTO: Harry Winston

For those who like to keep things classic, this could be a good option: the American maison’s design offers an oval-shaped diamond center stone flanked by two baguette side stones – it gives us a whiff of vintage models without being overtly blatant.

Perlee 18K white gold ring with diamonds, $33,200, Van Cleef & Arpels

PHOTO: Van Cleef & Arpels

While this ring is technically made with round-shaped diamonds, they are arranged such that it forms an oval-shaped diamond cabochon for a less literal take on the look.

Solitaire 1895 platinum ring with sapphire and diamond, price unavailable, Cartier

PHOTO: Cartier

This might not technically be a diamond, but we’ll always have a soft spot for oval-shaped sapphires. For centuries, the blue-hued gem has long been popular with royalty.

For example, Prince Albert gifted his wife-to-be, Queen Victoria, a sapphire brooch in 1840. It was this brooch that allegedly inspired Princess Diana’s famous sapphire engagement ring.

This article was first published in Her World Online.