Woman customises red packets to celebrate new status

The transition from receiving to giving red packets is never an easy one.

As a kid, it's exciting to think of all the red packets you'd expect to receive during Chinese New Year.

But as a newly-wedded adult, the tables have turned and it's time to fork out the cash.

TikTok user Vernice, also known as Apieceofpaigu, lamented how she is no longer eligible to receive red packets due to her newly-wedded status.

Since she has to give out red packets this Chinese New Year, Apieceofpaigu decided to personalise this experience by designing them from scratch.

Last Sunday (Jan 22), she shared the process of creating her cute-looking red packets on TikTok.

She mentioned how there's "nothing exciting" about the red packet collection this year as she can no longer collect red packets, like before.

But her decision to design her own red packets proved to be the right one as it made her first Chinese New Year as a married woman "slightly more pleasant and memorable".

By the look of it, designing and creating your own red packet is no mean feat.

Vernice started by analysing a number of red packets online before settling for a design that she liked.

The main character on her red packet was a cute little rabbit. No real surprises there since Jan 22 ushered in the Year of the Rabbit in the Chinese zodiac.

Using the Procreate app on an iPad, she skilfully perfected her drawings and sent them for printing.

The final step was to hand-cut and fold all the red packets by herself.

It looked like a laborious process and, in the comments section, netizens were impressed by the work she put in.

"That's a lot of time and effort spending money to give away more money! Your family is well loved!" one TikTok user commented.

Apart from handmade red packets, she also shared other creative hacks on her TikTok account.

Last November, Vernice managed to upcycle seemingly unwanted tiles into personalised coasters.

These then became housewarming party favours for friends and family.

If you're inspired by her red packet designs but don't quite have the craft skills, or the will to, there are options out there.

The Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre (SCCC) released a set of red packets that comes along with sticker packs.

That means personalised designs with half the work required, but probably just as much adulation.

From now till Feb 5, head down to SCCC for a free set of these limited-edition red packets, while stocks last.

