Yes CB has extended, but here are some things we're still grateful for during this time

The announcement of the extension of the circuit breaker till June 1 has left some feeling a little downcast, especially with the tightening of the Covid-19 measures.

I'm not sure if people were more upset about the extension of the circuit breaker period or to news that bubble tea (BBT) stores may close, which came days after McDonald's temporarily suspended their operations islandwide.

As we plough through these tough times sans BBT and Happy Meals, there's always something we can be grateful for to get us through to the end of the tunnel.

Beyond the gratitude towards frontline healthcare workers, deliverymen, and others who are in essential services, there are some other things that the team at AsiaOne are thankful for during this CB period.

Waking up later

PHOTO: Unsplash

Being able to clock in one extra full hour of sleep since working from home has improved my mood in great measure — there's no need to rush to get dressed for work, no need to run to catch the bus or train, and I'm sure my colleagues agree too.

"I get to sleep a little longer" - Min Lee

"More sleep as travel time is cut" - Olga

Spend lesser on public transport

PHOTO: Straits Times File

Speaking of public transportation, since we only get to travel out for essential services, we've managed to cut down on our expenses.

"(I feel grateful for) saving money on public transport fares." - Bryan

"Managed to save money on food and transport." - Rainer

Eating better

With strict work from home directives, most of us have been able to save money on transportation, and that money has been channelled to buying more groceries, food — and coffee.

"(I'm thankful for) my Nespresso." - Juliet

"I am always within reach of my fridge. I actually spent more money on food, particularly fruits, LOL." - Gary

"Actually same, I find myself spending a lot more every time I go for grocery runs. In exchange, I'm cooking home meals a lot more and honing my inner chef." - Ilyas

Staying at home has somehow made some of our colleagues eat healthier and enjoy better food too. Lucky are those who have family members to cook for them!

"Also eating a lot more healthily now too." - Rainer

"I appreciate my family members who can cook." - Trini

"My family keeps feeding me nice food." - Min Lee

Learn new skills

As we're being cooped up at home, we're also beginning to learn new things about ourselves that we didn't know before.

Some of us are picking up new skills like whipping up meals and baking, while others are hoping they'll become famous on social media platforms. It may be just for laughs, but it doesn't hurt to dream!

"I can pursue my TikTok career" - Ilyas

More time with the family

It's only normal for tiffs to break out between family members as we spend most of our time together, but they're also our pillars of comfort and support whom we can turn to, no matter the time of day.

Once this pandemic blows over, how often do we get to be under the same roof 24/7 when we go about our daily lives again?

"As annoying as being stuck with a 4-year-old 24/7 can be (sorry, son), I’m enjoying witnessing his little adorable moments that I otherwise would have missed. And squeezing in a hug or two during a workday does wonders for the spirits." - Candice

"[I'm grateful for] more time and opportunities to Skype with family members who are overseas due to a substantial time difference." - Olga

"My family and I are exercising more because it's the only chance to go out" - Thiam Peng

That said, with the tightening of Covid-19 measures, we're now advised to "go alone", if we need to buy groceries or exercise.

Since pets are family too, it's nice to be able to have them around to bring some cheer.

"I get to spend more time with my parents and my dog." - Rainer

"My cat reminds me to take a break from work." - Min Lee

Thankful for what we still have

Instead of grumbling about how inconvenient it is to be stuck at home, why not think of the less fortunate people out there who have lost their jobs and are scrambling to put food on their tables during this period.

"I'm grateful that my husband and I still have our jobs and stable incomes, so that we don't have to worry about providing for our parents and son, and we are even able to help others. I'm grateful that we have a comfortable home with some everyday luxuries to occupy ourselves." - Kar Peng

Times may be tough, but let's learn to focus on the positive and count our blessings!

