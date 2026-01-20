2 more Singaporeans caught for littering in JB as enforcement efforts continue

Two Singaporean men, aged 30 and 40, were caught littering in Johor Bahru as Malaysian authorities kept up the enforcement tempo since amended anti-littering laws kick in on Jan 1.

The update was provided by the Johor Bahru chapter of Malaysia's Solid Waste Management and Public Cleansing Corporation (SWCorp) in a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 16).

In the video, persons booked are mostly seen throwing cigarette butts. In one case, a man is seen throwing an empty beer can into the drain.

In response to AsiaOne's queries, SWCorp Johor Bahru said that the 30-year-old was caught on Jan 12 in the vicinity of Jakel Johor Bahru, while the 40-year-old was nabbed on Jan 14, in front of KSL City Mall.

The agency added that three Malaysians were also caught for littering-related offences during the two days.

All five offenders, including the two Singaporeans, have been issued with composition notices.

On Jan 6, Malaysian Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming told local media that three Singaporeans have been issued with composition notices for littering in public places since Jan 1.

He said that people who thought they could litter in public places in Malaysia can no longer do so. "We want Malaysia to be even cleaner than Singapore," Nga added.

Of the trio, one Singaporean was booked for littering in an enforcement operation on Jan 1 — the day the new anti-littering law came into effect.

The other two male Singaporeans were caught on Jan 3.

AsiaOne has reached out to SWCorp to verify the total number of Singaporeans caught for littering since the amended laws kicked in.

The amended law has been adopted in Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis and Kedah, as well as the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, reported Bernama.

