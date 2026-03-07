Cross-border taxis from Singapore may need to install tracking system: Johor councillor

Johor may require cross-border taxis from Singapore to install a location tracking system to monitor their movements and ensure that passengers are picked up and dropped off at designated locations, said Johor state executive councillor Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

Fazli, who also chairs the Johor State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee, told Bernama in an interview that this is in line with Singapore's requirement for Malaysian cross-border taxis to be fitted with an ERP2.0 on-board unit (OBU).

"Malaysia is expected to implement a similar, or at least an equivalent measure. However, the matter of installation cost is still under discussion," Bernama reported Fazli as saying.

He added that this would also allow the transport department to conduct monitoring and take necessary enforcement actions.

Enhancements to cross-border taxi scheme

At the 12th Singapore-Malaysia's Leaders' Retreat on December 4, 2025, Singapore's Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow and Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke acknowledged the demand for more convenient cross-border ride servers and agreed to enhance the cross-border taxi scheme (CBTS).

Under the proposed enhancement, each country's quota for licensed cross-border taxis will be gradually raised from the current 200 to 500, subject to the implementation of safeguards against illegal domestic trips and insurance requirements.

In addition to foreign taxis being allowed to pick up passengers anywhere in their respective home countries, foreign taxis will also be allowed to drop off passengers anywhere outside their home country.

However, foreign taxis can only pick up passengers at designated pick-up points to preventing them from providing local point-to-point services.

As part of the measures to support enforcement, Singapore's Ministry of Transport announced that such licensed cross-border taxis from Malaysia must be clearly identifiable by livery, tamper-proof vehicle plate with predefined prefix and topper, and will also be required to install the ERP2.0 OBU for entry into Singapore.

