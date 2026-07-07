'We're not alone': Disabled Malaysian sisters get back on their feet with chendol business

Two disabled Malaysian sisters from Pahang have continued to rebuild their lives following a life-altering road accident involving their motorcycle and a lorry two years ago.

In a video on Friday (July 3), Nik Haznita Saffiya, 20, and Nik Haziera Saffiya, 18, who lost their right legs, shared that the "toughest chapters" of their lives have been made easier with the love and support of family as they continued their chendol business.

In the video uploaded by TikTok account storie.my, the sisters can be seen selling the classic iced sweet dessert at a roadside stall with the help of their parents.

The video has been viewed more than two million times, garnering nearly 200,000 likes.

They started the business in 2023 but were forced to stop after the February 2024 accident, reported the New Straits Times (NST).

In the video, the sisters revealed that they had to think about their future, adding "we chose to keep moving forward".

"Our parents are the reason we never gave up," said Nik Haziera. "It reminds us that we're not alone."

Nik Haziera also completed her Malaysian Certificate of Education (SPM) last year and is now a national wheelchair fencing athlete in the development squad.

They told NST that the hardest challenge after becoming persons with disabilities was adjusting to their limited mobility.

Yet the sisters pressed on with their chendol business, knowing the tough economic climate had added to their family's financial burden.

"My sister and I agreed to get back on our feet and start selling again to help our parents," Nik Haziera told Sinar Harian.

Sisters' drive lauded

Netizens flooded the comments section with encouragement and support.

"You're both so strong. Sending you a big hug. You're loved always," wrote one user, adding: "I pray that everything in your lives will go smoothly."

Another commented: "Your perseverance through adversity is deeply admired."

"Stay strong and show everyone that having one leg is no barrier to working," remarked another netizen, adding that he was proud of the sisters for their drive and not giving up after the traffic accident.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com