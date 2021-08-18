Ghosting Covid-19: Spirits get 'vaccinated' with offerings from JB store

Mansions are out and Covid-19 jabs are in — for paper offerings, that is.

This seventh lunar month, a prayer paraphernalia store in Malaysia is offering 'Hell Covid-19 Vaccine' for the dearly departed as well as wandering spirits.

While many might think the store's just keeping up with the times, there's a touching reason behind its latest paper offering.

Store owner Raymond Shieh told The Star: "I felt bad for my customers, who told me that they wanted to fulfil their deceased loved ones' wishes of getting the Covid-19 vaccine.

"I decided to give it a go since I specialise in handmade prayer paraphernalia."

The 45-year-old said that he took about two days to come up with the prototype which consists of a large syringe and vaccine bottles.

Sheih then shared photos of his latest creation on Facebook, and that was when enquiries poured in.

Each 'Hell Covid-19 Vaccine' set, which can be customised to a customer's preference, costs about RM30 (S$9.60).

Due to popular demand, we are thrilled to introduce the Virus Prevention Care Pack paper effigy which includes face... Posted by Ban Kah Hiang Trading 萬家香貿易 on Thursday, January 28, 2021

As the world continues to battle the deadly coronavirus, other pandemic-related paper offerings have sprouted in prayer paraphernalia stores.

A store in Tampines was seen selling 'face masks for ancestors' last August, but another one in Jalan Bukit Merah took it a notch further by offering a 'Virus Prevention Care Pack' consisting of face masks, hand sanitiser sprays, infrared thermometers, and safety goggles.

Others decided to make their own paraphernalia.

My grandma's sense of humour is (literally) out of this world. She asked me for a stapler and I passed it to her without... Posted by Eugene Lim on Saturday, August 7, 2021

A day before the 'gates of hell' opened this year, a granny in Singapore borrowed her grandson's stapler, swiftly fashioning a face mask out of joss paper and raffia string.

After his Facebook post went viral, Eugene Lim had to put a disclaimer: "If it's not obvious enough, no, we do not wear it. It's incense paper. We burn it."

No matter how unusual these paper offerings are, don't forget to burn them in the metal bins.

