Heatwave warps Touch 'n Go cards in Malaysia, motorists affected

It looks like the ongoing heatwave in Malaysia is not only taking a toll on dams and people, but Touch 'n Go cards used for toll payments too.

A post on Threads showing a distorted and warped Touch n' Go card gained traction as other Malaysian motorists jumped in to share their own experiences.

In the comments, user _kimieleas shared a video showing a warped container placed on her dashboard. The label on the container had also started peeling off.

Another user, sharina, who said she is from Petaling Jaya in Selangor also posted pictures of her deformed payment card.

Meanwhile, Ieqa Hizan, a user from Klang in Selangor wrote in her post that the roads have become so hot that the soles of her child's shoes are starting to come off.

A hot weather updated published by the Malaysia Meteorological Department on Sunday (March 30) showed no districts have been placed on level 2 alert.

The alert is issued when daily maximum temperatures have reached between 37 and 40 deg C for at least three consecutive days.

However, 10 districts, all in Kedah were recorded as having daily maximum temperatures of between 35 and 37 deg C for three consecutive days.

There was some relief later that day as thunderstorms and heavy rain fell in several parts of Kedah, Perak and Penang.

Malaysians have been urged to conserve their water usage in recent days, as dams in Malaysia reported depleting water levels, with the situation at Muda Dam in Kedah being the most critical.

Former chairman of the National Water Service Commission Charles Santiago told Malay Mail last week that everyday habits that are often overlooked are collectively draining millions of litres of water at a time when supply is tightening.

"Go easy on car washing, gardening, and cut your shower time by 50 per cent," he said then.

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