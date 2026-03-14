Johor to ensure 'optimal border control' during Hari Raya to manage congestion

Johor will mount an operation between March 14 (Saturday) and March 28 to ensure "optimal border control" to manage congestion at its Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complexes over the Hari Raya period, said Johor state executive councillor Mohamad Fazli Mohamad Salleh.

Mohamad Fazli, who also chairs Johor's State Public Works, Transport, Infrastructure and Communications Committee, was speaking to reporters at a local event to ease cost of living for residents on Saturday.

He said facilities at the Customs, Immigration and Quarantine (CIQ) complex at Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) and the Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KASB) will be maintained in good condition to avoid disruptions.

In December 2025, Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs announced that it was upgrading immigration facilities and systems at the two complexes.

The upgrading works include the addition of 40 National Integrated Immigration System (NIISE) eGate units and 145 MYNIISe QR code scanners at the motorcycle, car and pedestrian crossings of both BSI and KASB.

Mohamad Fazli said the eGate system at both CIQ complexes has shown increasing efficiency and is expected to handle the anticipated rise in travellers during the festive period.

"For this Hari Raya, we will also ensure optimal border control to manage congestion. Beside the use of eGate facilities, almost all counters will be opened, and this forms part of the agenda and focus of our Operation Raya at both CIQ complexes.

"This operation will run from March 14 to 28 with the involvement of personnel from the Border Control and Protection Agency, the Immigration Department and the Royal Malaysian Customs Department to ensure border traffic remains smooth and under control," Bernama reported the councillor as saying.

He also reportedly said that the state government will monitor traffic congestion hotspots across the state with the involvement of the Royal Malaysia Police and the Road Transport Department.

Meanwhile, Singapore's Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has warned travellers of "very heavy traffic" at Woodlands and Tuas Checkpoint from March 13 to 22 in a travel advisory dated March 9.

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editor@asiaone.com