Littering offence: Johor agency says action will be taken against foreigners for defaulting on punishment

The Johor chapter of Malaysia's Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Corporation (SWCorp) has vowed a no compromise approach in its fight against public littering offences.

Johor SWCorp director Zainal Fitri Ahmad told Bernama on Sunday (Jan 11) that his agency has been carrying out "random and comprehensive" operations on individuals, including foreigners, since enhancements to anti-littering laws kicked in on Jan 1.

Known as Act 672, fines of up to RM2,000 (S$633) and mandatory community service orders of up to 12 hours are imposed on offenders.

The stricter punishments cover the states of Johor, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan, Pahang, Perlis and Kedah, and the federal territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya.

Zainal Fitri said enforcement procedures for citizens and non-citizens were the same, although he acknowledged that there are challenges when dealing with foreigners.

They include handling of summonses and ensuring that those summoned attend court for prosecution.

"Therefore, we always work closely with the local authorities, the Royal Malaysian Police and the Immigration Department to ensure that the rule of law on cleanliness in Malaysia is always respected by all parties," Zainal Fitri was quoted as saying.

Responding to queries from Singapore's national broadcaster CNA, Johor SWCorp clarified that foreign offenders are not barred from leaving or entering Malaysia while waiting for a court mention date, adding that this "does not mean that the case has been closed".

On Saturday (Jan 10), SWCorp chief executive officer Khalid Mohamed was also reported by Bernama as saying that his agency would strengthen cooperation with the Malaysian Immigration Department to ensure that no individual escapes legal action.

He said that those who have defaulted on summonses and court attendance, including those who have returned to their country of origin, would be channelled to the immigration department for further action, including entry restrictions of appropriate action in future, in line with existing legal provisions.

"The measure aims to ensure that action against individuals who are issued with notices of offence can be taken even if they have left the country," Khalid was quoted by The Sun as saying.

Between Jan 1 and Jan 10, a total of 261 notices have been issued in states where the enhanced legislation are now in force.

This consists of 186 cases involving locals and 75 cases involving foreigners.

One Singaporean was booked for littering on Jan 1 — the day the new anti-littering law came into effect.

On Jan 3, two male Singaporeans were also issued with notices of offence for littering in Johor Bahru.

Malaysian Housing and Local Government Minister Nga Kor Ming said on Jan 6 that the government wants "Malaysia to be even cleaner than Singapore".

