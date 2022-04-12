Netizens fangirl hard as hunky hawker in Malaysia turns Klang into simp city

A plate of pork knuckle rice is good, but it can be better — some netizens may have found the perfect side dish to go with their meal.

Photos of the owner of a newly opened stall in Klang, Malaysia, are making the rounds online, and they've got netizens struggling to decide if the owner's food is more delicious than his looks.

In a Facebook post by KlangCityMY on April 8, stall owner Vincent Ngah is seen preparing food for his customers before taking off his shirt to reveal his well-toned body.

"For the sake of better food reviews," one netizen wrote, "please let me know when the boss will be in the store."

"This pork knuckle rice is really solid," another netizen chimed in, likely an innuendo for the shop owner's abs.

One customer who had frequented the store for breakfast cursed herself for not knowing that "he was actually so handsome", because he would "always wear a mask".

"I'm going there tomorrow," she added with finality.

The Facebook post has since garnered over 3,700 likes and more than 5,300 comments, on top of no less than 5,500 shares.

With requests for the stall owner's identity pouring in, KlangCityMY relented and shared a link to Ngah's Instagram page.

Ngah himself said on Monday that he was overwhelmed by the attention and thanked the public for the support.

While restrictions to travelling from Singapore to Malaysia have been lifted, that doesn't mean it's easy to get to Klang.

But worry not — Singapore has its fair share of hawker hunks and chiselled chefs that can sate your thirst for good food and good looks.

In January, Mr Mookata's shirtless, buff waiters were too hot to handle, as the public called the police on them.

Back in 2019, Soki Wu, a man running a chicken rice stall in Katong Shopping Centre danced his way to TikTok fame right in front of his stall.

If that wasn't enough, this former Singapore Airlines steward was seen whipping up carrot cake and char kway teow in Bukit Panjang.

