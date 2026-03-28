Viral video shows Malaysians cooking egg under blazing sun amid heatwave

Heatwave during the global oil uncertainty?

This Malaysian woman showed how to kill two birds with one stone by cooking an egg under the blazing sun, no gas required.

A TikTok video posted by user Miraeeheh on Sunday (March 22) shows a flat pan propped up by bricks and a boy using his hand to check its temperature.

He pours a little cooking oil and an egg on it, which fries slowly.

Miraeeheh shared in her caption that the temperature had hit 38 deg C that day in Padang Terap, Kedah.

Netizens took the video in stride, with many sharing other heat-related phenomena, like sandals curling up.

"Size 41 has become size 37," a comment read.

Another netizen shared a meme of the solar system, with Kedah taking up the space of Mercury and Venus close to the sun.

Heatwave in Malaysia

The Malaysian authorities on Friday issued a Level 2 alert for six states across the states of northern states of Kedah, Perak and Perlis, which are facing temperatures of up to 40 deg C.

The alert level indicates that daily maximum temperatures have reached between 37 and 40 deg C for at least three consecutive days.

Meanwhile, 13 districts in Kedah, Penang and Perak were placed on level 1 alert, with daily maximum temperatures having reached between 35 and 37 deg C for at least three consecutive days.

The prolonged heatwave has also seen at least 10 dams in Malaysia report depleting water levels, and prompted calls for water conservation nationwide.

Four dams in Johor are at the "caution" level — which is triggered when water levels are below 70 per cent of capacity.

The situation is most critical in Kedah, where the water level at Muda Dam has fallen to around 7 per cent of its normal capacity.

Malaysia's Fire and Rescue Department also reported that it is now responding to over 400 cases of open fires daily nationwide — four times the usual rate.

In Johor alone, there have been 2,403 cases of fires reported between January 1 to March 25, involving an area of over 4,700ha.

On Thursday, the fire department said a 150ha forest fire in Pengerang had been brought under control, with about 85 per cent of the fire extinguished.

But on the bright side, the hot weather and dry spell has seen durian trees in Penang blooming, with some plantations seeing early harvests.

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drimac@asiaone.com