10 things I learned from The Little Book of Value Investing by Christopher H. Browne

When it comes to books on investing, The Little Book of Value Investing is often cited as a great introductory book for someone who's looking to learn more about the concept of fundamental analysis and value investing.

The author of the book, Christopher H. Browne, was a well-known value investor and partner of the investment firm Tweedy, Browne Company LLC - which counted legendary investors like Benjamin Graham, Walter Schloss, and Warren Buffett as clients when it was still operating as a brokerage firm before the 1950s.

The Little Book of Value Investing does an excellent job of encapsulating the key principles and framework of value investing. A list of 16 questions is provided to help readers select potential good investments, and a number of ratios and definitions are given to help readers understand more about balance sheets and income statements. I personally find the book a good, useful read - particularly for beginners.

HERE ARE 10 KEY TAKEAWAYS I GAINED FROM READING THE LITTLE BOOK OF VALUE INVESTING:

1. 'Buy stocks like you buy everything else, when they are on sale. Value investing forces investors to buy stocks that are cheap and to avoid pricey ones. It is based on two principles, namely intrinsic value and margin of safety. Relying on these two principles, investor focus on buying companies for significantly less than what they are worth (margin of safety), and then selling them when they approach their actual value (intrinsic value). However, the extent of the margin of safety that investors should apply is not shared in the book.

2. Browne uses a three-legged value stool that consists of the price-to-book (P/B) ratio, price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, and the appraisal method to measure the intrinsic value of a stock. A stock is considered cheap when it has low P/B and P/E ratios.

Under the appraisal method, stocks are also considered undervalued when they are selling at a significant discount to what a leveraged buyout (LBO) group might pay for an acquisition. The book also notes that investment methods and valuation criteria evolve with technology and business environments.

Between the 1960s and 1980s, consumer product and service companies replaced manufacturing companies to dominate the US economy. Net current assets thereby became a less meaningful measure of value as the former group of companies relied less on physical assets to produce earnings.

Instead, earnings-based valuation models started gaining popularity among value investors. Growth is also an essential factor while choosing stocks.