3 companies with red flags and how to react

Investors who have spent enough time in the stock market would know that investing is not smooth sailing all of the time.

As investors, our job is to recognise when things go wrong and proceed to rectify the mistake if the situation calls for it.

With that in mind, I would like to share three companies that are showing red flags at the moment.

Each example describes a specific situation that has occurred within the business. From there, I offer suggestions on how investors should react.

LARGER CONTRACTS, POOR MARGINS

Boustead Projects Limited, or BPL, is a real estate solutions provider, with expertise in the design and build and development of industrial properties for blue-chip clients.

The group has been taking on projects in key industries such as biotechnology, logistics and aerospace.

Historically, BPL's order book has hovered around the $200 million range.

However, in the fiscal year 2019 (BSL has a 31 March fiscal year-end), the group secured two significant contracts. Each deal was worth well over $200 million, pushing BPL's order book to an all-time high of $747 million in Jan 2019.