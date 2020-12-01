3 companies with red flags and how to react

PHOTO: Unsplash
Royston Yang
The Smart Investor

Investors who have spent enough time in the stock market would know that investing is not smooth sailing all of the time.

As investors, our job is to recognise when things go wrong and proceed to rectify the mistake if the situation calls for it.

With that in mind, I would like to share three companies that are showing red flags at the moment.

Each example describes a specific situation that has occurred within the business. From there, I offer suggestions on how investors should react.

LARGER CONTRACTS, POOR MARGINS 

Boustead Projects Limited, or BPL, is a real estate solutions provider, with expertise in the design and build and development of industrial properties for blue-chip clients.

The group has been taking on projects in key industries such as biotechnology, logistics and aerospace.

Historically, BPL's order book has hovered around the $200 million range.

However, in the fiscal year 2019 (BSL has a 31 March fiscal year-end), the group secured two significant contracts. Each deal was worth well over $200 million, pushing BPL's order book to an all-time high of $747 million in Jan 2019.

The rapid expansion in order book seemed like great news.

However, when BPL reported its FY2020 second-quarter earnings recently, it was shocking to see that its overall gross margin had fallen from 26 per cent in the prior year to just 14 per cent in the latest quarter.

The decline in gross margin could be a case of aggressive bidding on BPL's part, resulting in higher revenues but with weaker gross margins.

Investors should take note of this red flag and continue to monitor the subsequent quarters' gross margins to determine whether this was a one-off occurrence, or if the group have been sacrificing margins for revenue.

A GROWTH STORY BREAKS DOWN 

Kingsmen Creatives Limited is a leading communication and design group that specialises in serving clients in events and exhibitions, theme parks and corporate interiors.

The group had, in February 2018, announced that it was partnering Hasbro to design and conceptualise a NERF Family Entertainment Centre (FEC) based on the popular NERF brand of blasters, one of Hasbro's best-selling toy brands.

On 1 Oct 2019, Kingsmen made good on its promise by opening its first NERF FEC location at Marina Square mall in Singapore.

Meanwhile, in July 2019, the group also announced that it had partnered Vision High (HK) Limited to bring the NERF FEC concept to Mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

The news suggested that Kingsmen could benefit from a long runway of growth within the Middle Kingdom.

However, on the eve of the New Year, Kingsmen abruptly announced that this agreement had been terminated.

Needless to say, the announcement throws a spanner into Kingsmen's growth plans for its Intellectual Property (IP) division.

Fortunately, investors can still look forward to Kingsmen bringing NERF FEC to the USA, which it announced in June 2019.

The plan is still in the works and investors need to monitor the news to see if Kingsmen manages to find another partner to expand in Asia.

THE FLYER'S WINGS ARE CLIPPED 

Straco Corporation Limited is a tourism asset operator.

The group owns two aquariums in Shanghai and Xiamen, China, as well as a 90 per cent stake in the iconic Singapore Flyer.

On 19 Nov 2019, the Flyer's operations were halted due to a technical issue, and as of the date of writing, the suspension has lasted nearly two months.

Unfortunately, the latest incident follows a similar suspension of service back in late-2018.

Back then, the company also cited technical issues as the cause. As it turns out, the suspension lasted for more than 2 months and the Flyer only came back into operation on 1 April 2019.

In light of the suspension, it is worrying to see that a major asset such as the Singapore Flyer has suffered a breakdown two times in as many years.

For me, this situation is a red flag and could be a sign of poor maintenance.

Investors need to be mindful that 2019's earnings will be negatively impacted, and continue to monitor the situation to assess how management rectifies the problem.

GET SMARTS: HICCUPS ALONG THE WAY 

No matter how good your research might be, businesses may throw us curveballs, and we have to react accordingly.

The above three scenarios are hiccups that companies may experience from time to time as they seek growth.

BPL may have snared two large contracts but appears to have sacrificed gross margins in the process.

Kingsmen is trying to break into the China market with its NERF FEC concept but hit a roadblock when the agreement with Vision High was terminated.

Similarly, Straco pursued growth by acquiring the Flyer back in Aug 2014. Until recently, the Flyer has been running smoothly. The last two suspensions call into question whether the maintenance has been sufficient.

The lesson here is that such incidents are part and parcel of investing.

When faced with challenges, investors will need to assess the severity of the incident and decide whether the company may be permanently and adversely affected.

If not, then perhaps it may be time to make use of the pessimism to scoop up more shares at cheap valuations.

This article was first published in The Smart Investor. All content is displayed for general information purposes only and does not constitute professional financial advice.

More about
Money investments Stocks and Shares

TRENDING

Taiwan elections: Tsai Ing-wen re-elected as president as rival Han Kuo-yu concedes defeat
Taiwan elections: Tsai Ing-wen re-elected as president as rival Han Kuo-yu concedes defeat
Jay Chou encourages fans at his concert to &#039;stalk&#039; his Instagram, promises them a meal if they find him in Singapore
Jay Chou: Find me in Singapore, I'll pay for your meal at a restaurant
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers &#039;like our HDB&#039;
From stuntwoman to media mogul, Irene Ang says everyone should build careers 'like our HDB'
&#039;Ashamed of being Singaporean&#039;: Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
'Ashamed of being Singaporean': Blogger highlights bad behaviour at Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Wu Chun&#039;s 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
Wu Chun's 9-year-old daughter writes letter to Sultan of Brunei
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
9 stunning HDB executive maisonette homes that look like landed property
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
8 luxury fashion items with highest resale value
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
CNY ang bao rates for 2020 and rules no one tells you about
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Chinese boy hospitalised with 20-day fever, turns out thermometer was wrong
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Japanese vlogger calls Sembawang Hot Spring Park a ‘legit onsen’
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Mandopop king Jay Chou brings mummy dearest sightseeing in Singapore
Money Muse: They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors
They gave up careers as a doctor and an engineer to educate investors

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Things to know before buying a Chanel bag and how to spot a fake
Irvins&#039; new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes &amp; other deals this week
Irvins' new salted egg yolk rice bowls, 80% off Adidas and Puma shoes & other deals this week
You&#039;ve been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
You've been peeling hard-boiled eggs, trimming toenails and doing these things wrongly all your life
Foreign travel vlogger considers Singapore Airlines cabin crew a &#039;letdown&#039;
Foreign travel vlogger claims he received death threats from SIA staff after calling cabin crew service a 'letdown'

Home Works

House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen
House tour: Beautiful 5-bedroom condominium with a large open-concept kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
8 places to donate your used clothing in Singapore other than the Salvation Army
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Girl, 13, dies after falling from Pasir Ris multi-storey carpark
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Malaysians puzzled by motorcyclist doing silat after car crash
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US
Man admits to killing 25-year-old Grindr date and eating his testicles in US

SERVICES