9 upcoming new launches to look forward to as 2021 comes to an end

As we enter the last quarter of 2021, demand for private homes continues unabated. Covid-19 has pushed many buyers to look at the resale market because of construction delays. There’s also a bigger focus on size, sometimes even at the cost of a weaker location.

But for the fortunate ones that do not have time constraints and can afford to wait, here are some of the main highlights to watch for as we enter into the last lap of 2021:

1. Amber Sea

Launch date: Sept 2021

Location: 30 Amber Gardens (District 15)

Developer: Far East Organisation

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2026

Prospective price range: N/A

Number of units: 132

Unit mix:

Unit type Size in sq.ft. Est. number of units 1-room 398 – 409 28 2-room 603 – 624 26 2-room premium 614 – 840 48 3-room 1,109 – 1,216 16 4-room 1,389 – 1,528 12 5-room 4,058 1 Penthouse 2,519 1

Known highlights:

One of the main highlights is the upcoming Amber Park MRT station (TEL), in 2023. This is expected to be just 400 metres from Amber Sea.

It will be possible to walk to Katong Shopping Centre in about six minutes; but note that this is an older strata titled mall, without much actual retail. It’s better known for its food court, and a large collection of maid agencies.

Katong V is also close at around eight minutes’ walk, but again this is not a major retail amenity. Residents mainly use it for the NTUC FairPrice.

Parkway Parade, which is the true retail hub nearby, is expected to be around 12-minutes’ walk. Parkway Centre – next to Parkway Parade – is the district’s largest cluster of enrichment centres; and this area is known for having some of the best music schools.

Coupled with family-friendly gastropubs and eateries along East Coast Road (about a 10-minute walk), this is an excellent family area and a known expat enclave. One drawback, however, is the lack of green space.

2. Canninghill Piers

Launch date: Nov 2021

Location: 177 River Valley Road (District 19)

Developer: CDL, CapitaLand and Ascott Residence Trust

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2024

Number of units: 696

Known highlights:

Canninghill Piers is another highly anticipated launch that is slated to happen somewhere in November. It’s a consortium of well-known names that will be developing this luxury project (City Development, CapitaLand, and Ascott).

The main highlight will be its integrated development status, with 696 residential units, a hotel and serviced residence as well. There will be commercial units and it will be directly connected to Fort Canning MRT station on the Downtown line – plus easy access to the nearby Clarke Quay MRT station on the North-East line as well.

Built in place of the original Liang Court (remember the former Japanese-focused hangout?), there will be two towers at the development – one of which will be 48 storeys, with the other at 24-storeys.

At this point, information is still scarce, but we do know that there will be a good mix of units available. This is from 1-bedroom all the way to 5-bedroom units. There will also be 4 sky suites and a single level super penthouse that will span more than 8,000 square feet.

3. Cairnhill 16

Launch date: Upcoming

Location: 16 Cairnhill Rise (District 09)

Developer: Tiong Seng and Ocean Sky

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2023

Prospective price range: N/A

Number of units: 39

Unit mix:

Unit type Size in sq.ft. Est. number of units 2-room 775 12 2-room sky unit 775 1 3-room 1,055 12 3-room sky unit 1,055 1 3 + 1 1,292 9 4-room 1,744 3 4-room sky unit 1,744 1

Known highlights:

Cairnhill 16 is a small luxury project, with just 39 units. The developers are the same as the ones behind Sloane Residences , and have set out to impress with all 39 units featuring private lifts.

This boutique development is only about a seven-minute drive to the Orchard Road stretch, with Far East Plaza being the closest to the mall.

The nearest MRT is Newton MRT and Orchard MRT but neither are near enough for a very comfortable walk. We don’t necessarily think buyers of such a project would be too concerned anyway as at these price points you will most probably have access to a car.

As with most luxury properties in this area, exclusivity is the point – so there are no immediate amenities nearby. This helps to distance the area from the heavy Orchard traffic. However, it won’t completely remove the dense urban feel, as there are many other condos pressing in.

So the location can be a boon or a bane, depending on what you place a premium on. Because it is located at the end of Cairnhill Rise, you aren’t going to get many stray visitors here – so it is definitely private. But that certainly comes at the expense of convenience.

4. Laurel Tree

Address: 42 Hillview Terrace (District 23)

Launch date: Upcoming

Developer: Lerida Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: Originally 2016 (this is a special case, see below)

Prospective price range: N/A

Number of units: 70

Unit mix: TBD

Note that although transactions exist, they cannot be considered relevant (most will have come from 2013). The reasons are described below.

Known highlights:

Laurel Tree and Sycamore Tree were at the centre of a controversy in 2019. Due to the original developer going bust, the completion was stalled for a long time. So far, everyone has been quite tight-lipped about happenings afterwards; but we understand a re-launch is upcoming.

It remains to be seen what the pricing will be like, or the current unit mix.

As is always the case with Dairy Farm Drive, you’re buying for the greenery and privacy. You also get a good view of Bukit Batok Nature Park.

There’s no loud roads, heavy traffic, flashing lights from malls, etc. in the immediate area. The closest mall, and source of amenities, would be HillV2 (four minutes’ drive), or West Mall (seven minutes’ drive).

5. Sycamore Tree

Address: 2 Fowlie Road (District 15)

Launch date: Upcoming

Developer: Lerida Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: Originally 2016 (see Laurel Tree above)

Prospective price range: N/A

Number of units: 96

Unit mix: TBD

Known highlights:

As above, Sycamore Tree was affected by the closure of the original developer. We will provide more details on this when possible.

This project has a good location if you like Katong. It’s four minutes’ walk to i12 Katong (currently being renovated); this is the start of the “foodie stretch”, trailing off with the family-friendly pubs toward Katong Shopping Centre. This area is also heavy with enrichment options, and a number of music schools.

Parkway Parade is roughly a nine-minute walk and it has a Giant and Cold Storage.

Marine Parade MRT will also provide access to the TEL, once up in 2023.

6. Liv @ MB

Address: 2 Fowlie Road (District 15)

Launch date: Upcoming

Developer: Bukit Sembawang Estates Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2023 or 2024

Prospective price range: N/A

Number of units: 298

Unit mix: TBD

Known highlights:

As with Amber Sea and Sycamore Tree above, Liv @ MB joins the large number of developments cropping up in District 15.

In terms of location, it’s a bit further from the main Katong hub than Amber Sea and Sycamore Tree. Rather, Liv @ MB somewhat straddles the line between Kallang and Katong.

In fact, Leisure Park Kallang is actually just seven minutes drive from here, while the Katong stretch is roughly a five-minute drive. Note, however, that neither would be a convenient walking distance.

The location is particularly good for drivers, having quick access to both the ECP and PIE – and driving to Orchard in around 10 minutes is possible (with light traffic).

Liv @ MB is five minutes’ walk to Katong Park MRT, which is upcoming in 2023.

7. Perfect Ten

Address: 321 Bukit Timah Road (District 10)

Launch date: Preview in Oct. 2021

Developer: Japura Development Pte. Ltd.

Lease: Freehold

TOP: 2026

Prospective price range: N/A

Number of units: 230

Unit mix: TBD

Known highlights:

This was the former City Towers. Perfect Ten is not quite as lush and green as you’d expect from a prime Bukit Timah property; but that’s because it’s reaching toward the denser areas near Orchard.

This condo is only an eight-minute drive to the start of the Orchard shopping belt. At a shorter drive (six-minutes), you can reach United Square mall; this has a Cold Storage in it.

The chief appeal will be the number of well-regarded schools, all within one-kilometre. This includes:

Anglo-Chinese School Primary (330 metres, nine minutes’ walk)

Singapore Chinese Girls’ Primary (510 metres)

Raffles Girls Secondary (740 metres), among others

The Singapore Botanic Gardens is roughly a three-to-five-minute drive, depending on traffic.

As you might expect for a development linked to Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing, Perfect Ten is going to be a luxurious affair.

8. The Commodore

Address: Canberra Drive (District 27)

Launch date: Upcoming

Developer: JBE (Canberra) Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2026

Prospective price range: $1,265 to $1,634

Number of units: 219

Unit mix:

Unit type Size in sq.ft. Est. number of units 1-room 489 – 576 75 2-room 1,044 55 3-room 956 – 1,138 35 4-room 1,066 – 1,256 36 5-room 1,236 – 1,456 18

Known highlights:

The Commodore is close to Canberra MRT, at around a nine-minute walk. Buyers who missed their chance at Parc Canberra might consider this project, although the price point is of course steeper (Parc Canberra was an EC).

In all likelihood, The Commodore will be a competing alternative to The Watergardens at Canberra. This is also a new project, just around 450 metres away.

The Commodore is only around a three-minute drive to Bukit Canberra, a major sports hub and community development. This means it will be close to the hub of the neighbourhood as Canberra develops; a key consideration for long-term buyers, who want resale gains.

A view overlooking Jalan Sendukok Park, along with the less mature town, makes for a good sense of space.

9. Vanilla

Address: 257 East Coast Road (District 15)

Launch date: Freehold

Developer: Melville Pte. Ltd.

Lease: 99-years

TOP: 2021

Current price range: N/A

Number of units: 60

Unit mix: TBD

Key highlights:

Vanilla is located close to the junction of Still Road and East Coast Road. If you know the famous Forty Hands Café at East Coast, this condo is just around five minutes’ walk from it.

Walking for about another eight minutes will bring you to the heart of the Katong food and lifestyle stretch. However, Parkway Parade – considered by most to be the key mall in the area – is not within walking distance. It’s about a seven-minute drive.

ALSO READ: 10 old freehold condominiums near MRT stations with spacious units

As you’re pretty much along a foodie stretch though, you’ll never want for a quick bite.

The overall location is one for urbanites. The traffic is quite heavy in this area, and there’s not much in the way of greenery; but it is quite convenient.

Marine Parade MRT, up in 2023, will be sort of close. It’s about an 11-minute walk.

