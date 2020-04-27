Can't stand your job but can't seem to quit? Here are a few tips for you

Everyone has days when you just feel you are going through the motions at work and you don't feel motivated to do your best. However, it could be a cause for concern if you keep feeling bored and restless, and worse, begin to dread doing your job.

Although that might be a signal that it's time to move on, for some reason, you don't wish to change your job or switch companies.

You may be worried about facing the unknown or find it a hassle to learn new skills in a new career, but you need to know that being stuck in a job rut will not do any wonders for your career and mental well-being in the long run.

We asked Denise Pang, a professional certified coach from Terrific Mentors and Cheng Chee Seng, a professional counsellor from Life Transitions Pte Ltd to share their tips on how you can overcome feeling stagnant to get excited about your job again.

1. Identify what you feel

Do you hate your job or do you hate what you are doing in your job? It's important to make this distinction, advises Chee Seng.

He uses this example: Perhaps you chose to become a teacher because you love imparting knowledge to others.

After 12 years, you were promoted to vice-principal, and now, people management instead of teaching is your key performance indicator.

You don't hate the teaching profession; you just hate having to manage staff now.

2. Ask where these feelings are from

How did you get to this point in your job? Ask yourself: Why am I working? What type of work best meets that purpose?

Denise believes that people start to dislike what they do because along the way, they've said "yes" to their superiors when they really wanted to say "no".

When this happens often enough, she says: "They start to realise how misaligned they have become in relation to what they had initially chosen and what they are currently doing at work."

She points out that "what you're struggling with is the effort required to convince yourself to live with the status quo - when you've already made up your mind to do something about your job".

3. Take action

It's important to take that first step to changing your situation. Otherwise it'll become a downward spiral when feelings of haplessness and bitterness set in, says Chee Seng.

Denise adds that the restlessness you're feeling is an incredibly powerful impetus for change. Allow yourself the freedom to explore all the changes you want to make with your current job situation. Identify the barriers to change (real and perceived, eg insecurity, capabilities, etc).

The real question is what outcome you want and what needs to happen for you to realise it. Whether you decide to stay in the same company or move to another, change is inevitable.

4. If you choose to stay...

Keep a positive attitude. Chee Seng says that you should look away from the dreary work tasks and the difficult colleagues.

Make a list of the good, bad, changeable and unchangeable components in your job; concentrate on your contributions, professional growth and the good that you're doing - even if they may appear insignificant or irrelevant. The point here is: You did it.

Stop blaming the system and others in it, and look within yourself. Introduce a little variety and excitement to your workspace, by way of new plants, colourful picture frames or even, a work wardrobe revamp.

If you still find your job unfulfilling and stifling, tell yourself that it's just a job, and that you have a life outside of it. It might also help to take a break from work too, to recharge and refresh your spirit.

This article was first published in Her World Online.