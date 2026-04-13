Shell raises petrol prices by 7 cents, reversing 4-cent drop; 98-octane crosses $4 mark

The petrol price reprieve in Singapore may be over.

Just like peace talks between Iran and the US, Shell made the first move again — raising petrol prices by 7 cents on Monday (April 13), on the fifth day after it calibrated prices downwards by 4 cents.

In a price board update published at 3.30pm, Shell announced that it has raised prices across its petrol offerings by 7 cents each, but kept diesel price unchanged.

With its latest move, the price of its more premium 98-octane petrol went past the four-dollar mark — to $4.01.

The last significant round of pump prices adjustments were made on April 7, with fuel companies here raising diesel prices as Parliament discussed measures to help businesses and households cushion the impact of war in the Middle East.

But while the Government announced that it will provide temporary aid in co-funding cost increases for essential bus services, such as those for school students, seniors and persons with disabilities, it also explained its rationale for not reducing petrol or diesel duties.

Following the latest round of price adjustments, prices for 95-octane petrol ranges from $3.42 at SPC to $3.49 at Shell, for now.

Meanwhile, prices for 98-octane petrol ranges from $3.93 at SPC to $4.01 at Shell.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.43 $3.47 Not available $4.16 $4.68 Esso $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.68 Shell* Not available $3.49* $4.01* $4.23* $4.68 Sinopec Not available $3.47 $3.97 $4.10 $4.68 SPC $3.39* $3.42* $3.93* Not available $4.62 Prices are correct as at 6pm on April 13. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on April 13.

Oil prices rise as US prepares Iran blockade after talks fail

Amid a looming US blockade on the Strait of Hormuz, set to begin at 10pm (Singapore time) on Monday, Brent oil prices rose back past US$100 per barrel to US$102 — a gain of more than 40 per cent since the war shut navigation at the Strait of Hormuz.

Blockading Iran would also disconnect a significant source of oil from the world's markets.

In 2025, Iran shipped a full-year average of 1.68 million barrels per day.

MST Marquee analyst Saul Kavonic told Reuters that if the US renews strikes on Iran, energy infrastructures across the region may risk further strikes, which could have an impact lasting beyond the duration of the war.

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