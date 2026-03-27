Shell leads 3rd consecutive day of downward adjustments in fuel prices, 95-octane petrol falls back below 2022 high

As motorists ring in the weekend, Shell afforded some relief, dropping its petrol prices by two cents on Friday (March 27).

This is the third consecutive day that fuel companies in Singapore have dropped petrol prices, starting with Shell on Wednesday.

In addition, the posted price for 95-octane petrol at Shell and SPC have now fallen back below the previous high of $3.42 per litre set in June 2022.

According to records on the Consumer Association of Singapore's (Case) Price Kaki fuel prices tracker, Caltex's posted price of $3.45 for its 95-octane petrol on March 13 surpassed that record.

At the peak of petrol prices on Tuesday, the posted price of 95-octane petrol ranged from $3.46 at SPC to $3.47 at Caltex, Esso, Shell and Sinopec.

Shell's 95-octane cheapest among major fuel companies

In a price board update published at 4pm, Shell announced that it had reduced prices across its petrol offerings by two cents, including for its more premium V-Power.

However, the London-headquartered oil and gas company kept its diesel price — last raised by 20 cents on Tuesday — unchanged at $3.93.

In a report on March 25, Tom Kloza, chief energy adviser at Gulf Oil explained that diesel prices are rising faster than petrol prices, partly because diesel was scarce before the war broke out on Feb 28.

He added that the price for diesel fuel tends to go up faster than petrol whenever oil prices rise, partly due to the increased demand from China, India and Europe.

Following the latest round of adjustments in fuel prices, the price of 95-octane petrol now ranges from $3.40 at Shell to $3.42 at Caltex, Esso and Sinopec.

Sinopec raised X-Power price

AsiaOne reported on March 26 that Sinopec announced a five-cent drop in its posted prices for 95- and 98-octane petrol.

Checks on Case's Price Kaki app also showed an 18 cents drop for its more premium X-Power, in line with its posted price for 98-octane petrol.

However, the China-headquartered oil and chemical company raised its X-Power price by 13 cents on Friday morning.

It is unclear if Sinopec had intended the adjustment as a once-off discount for its customers, or if there was an error in price adjustment.

Sinopec has not responded to AsiaOne's queries at the time of this article's publication.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex $3.38 $3.42 Not available $3.93 $3.93 Esso $3.38 $3.42 $3.92 Not available $3.93 Shell* Not available $3.40* $3.92* $4.14* $3.93 Sinopec* Not available $3.42 $3.92 $4.05* $3.72 SPC $3.38 $3.41 $3.92 Not available $3.66 Cnergy** Not available $2.48 $2.80 Not available $2.65 Smart Energy Not available $2.61 $2.99 Not available $2.83 Prices are correct as at 7.30pm on March 27. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price on March 27

** Members' pricing indicated on display board at 12pm on March 26

Oil prices rebounded on Friday

The Brent benchmark crossed US$110 again at the time of this article's publication as doubts over a possible end to the war grew as Iran rejected a US ceasefire proposal and issued a counterproposal.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump said he would again extend a deadline for Iran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz or face the destruction of its energy plants.

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editor@asiaone.com