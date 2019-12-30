Why some trading strategies only work with smaller capital

Read also

There are other things that I picked up on the recent commentary on the book The Man Who Solved the Market. This is a book on James Simons and Renaissance Technologies LLC.

At this point, the Medallion fund is mostly run for its own fund employees. The fund size has been kept at $10 billion. They have been giving back capital to their investors.

Of course, the investors are disgruntled because if you have a fund that performed this well, would you want to exit?

There is also another data point in that at one point the fund was doing very well in the commodities and futures space. But Simons was not satisfied just being successful there.

If they could not find a formula that works in the equity markets, they cannot scale up. And they nearly could not, save for some good fortune, among other things, the discovery of a bug in the system. Had they not discover the bug, how differently might history turned out.

Probably, they could only operate in the commodities trading realm at that size. If they had become bigger, they would have affected the prices themselves.

Medallion fund was deliberately kept to this size because if they were bigger, the model would not work, or not work as well.

Medallion are not the only ones giving back money. Value fund managers like Seth Klarman also gave back investors money. However, in those cases, it is likely due to the lack of investment opportunities that fit their criteria.

There are some strategies that might not be able to scale.

ILLIQUID, SMALL COMPANIES