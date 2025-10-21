Toto jackpot hits $10m for 11th time in 2025 after 3 draws without winner

The Toto jackpot has once again snowballed to $10 million after the past three draws yielded no winners.

The upcoming Toto draw on Thursday (Oct 23) will be a cascade draw, which is triggered when there are no Group 1 winners for three consecutive draws.

This is the 11th time that the Toto Group 1 prize has snowballed to $10 million in 2025.

According to Singapore Pools’ Website, eight of the top 20 jackpot prizes since Oct 2014 have come from draws in 2025.

The prize money for the Oct 23 draw snowballed from $1.3 million on Oct 13 to $3 million on Oct 16 and $5.8 million on Oct 20 with no winners for the Group 1 prize.

In the last cascade draw on Sept 29, two winning tickets shared the $12.3 million prize money.

