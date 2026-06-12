Fuel prices in Singapore fall on June 11

Fuel prices in Singapore fell for the first time in over two weeks on Thursday (June 11) as four fuel companies — Caltex, Shell, Sinopec and Smart Energy — posted adjustments to their prices for diesel, bringing respite for some vehicle owners.

Smart Energy led the latest round of changes at 11am on Thursday, reducing its diesel price by 5 cents to $2.71.

This was followed by Shell at 4pm, posting the same reduction, to bring its price of diesel to $4.32 per litre.

Both Caltex and Sinopec mirrored the 5-cent reduction at night, bringing their diesel prices to $4.32 and $4.31 respectively.

Caltex, Shell and Sinopec have kept their petrol prices unchanged, while Sinopec brought the price of its 95-octane and 98-octane petrol to $2.67 and $2.99 respectively.

Following the latest round of changes, the price of diesel now ranges from $2.71 at Smart Energy to $4.37 at Esso.

Meanwhile, the price of the more popular 95-octane petrol still ranges from $2.64 at Cnergy to $3.46 at Caltex, Esso, Shell and Sinopec.

Company / Fuel 92-octane 95-octane 98-octane Premium Diesel Caltex* $3.43 $3.46 Not available $4.16 $4.32* Esso $3.43 $3.46 $3.98 Not available $4.37 Shell* Not available $3.46 $3.98 $4.20 $4.32* Sinopec* Not available $3.46 $3.97 $4.10 $4.31* SPC $3.39 $3.42 $3.93 Not available $4.32 Cnergy Not available $2.64 $3.05 Not available $3.40 Smart Energy* Not available $2.67* $2.99* Not available $2.71* Prices are correct as at 9.30am on June 12. All prices are before discounts. *Indicates change to posted price(s) on June 11.

Trump calls off strikes on Iran

Oil prices fell on Friday morning to US$89.17 per barrel at 8.42am (Singapore time), extending losses from the previous session.

This, after US President Donald Trump cancelled plans to strike Iran, reducing fears of an escalation of hostilities following tit-for-tat attacks earlier in the week.

Trump, who had threatened to hit Iran "very hard", called off planned strikes on Thursday, saying discussions with Iran has progressed.

However, cautiousness is expected to prevail with Iran saying that no final decision has been made on a deal that the US president hopes could be signed soon.

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editor@asiaone.com