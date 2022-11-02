14-year-old boy hit by car in Punggol dies after over 3 weeks in hospital

SINGAPORE - A 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in an accident in Punggol last month has died.

He had been crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing in Sumang Walk at around 11.20am on Oct 10 when the car, a BMW, collided into him, sending him flying and landing a distance away.

The 24-year-old driver of the car was later arrested for dangerous driving causing hurt.

The boy was taken unconscious to the hospital that day, but died on Wednesday.

A 36-year-old man who witnessed the accident had told Shin Min Daily News that the boy appeared to be badly injured after the collision.

“He was covered in blood and was too injured to speak,” he said.

“His breathing was also laboured. Paramedics and the police arrived shortly after.”

Photos of the aftermath that were uploaded online showed the boy lying on the road in his school uniform while a woman and a construction worker tended to him.

It was reported that the BMW had a large crack on its windscreen.

The police are investigating.

