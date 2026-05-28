Teen, 17, to be charged after allegedly driving at 174kmh on ECP, hitting 6 vehicles

A 17-year-old teenager will be charged in court on Thursday (May 28) after he allegedly drove at speeds of up to 174kmh during a police pursuit before crashing into six vehicles.

On Jan 16, traffic police officers were patrolling along Paya Lebar Road towards Upper Paya Lebar Road at about 10.50pm when the driver of a car allegedly sped off after spotting them.

@asiaone A 17-year-old male teenager was arrested by the police on Saturday (Jan 17) morning for various traffic-related offences, including using a forged licence and driving under the influence of drugs. Videos of the incident showed police officers in pursuit of a Mercedes-Benz A180 driven by the suspect, against the flow of traffic, in Geylang. Police investigations are ongoing. #sgnews #Singapore #Road #Accident #Police ♬ original sound - AsiaOne

Investigations found that the teenager allegedly drove dangerously during the pursuit, reaching speeds of 174kmh on the East Coast Parkway, where the speed limit is 90kmh.

He also allegedly drove at 96kmh along Guillemard Road despite the road's 40kmh speed limit, ran multiple red lights and drove against the flow of traffic along roads including Ubi Avenue 2 and Lorong 28 Geylang.

During the chase, the teen allegedly crashed into five stationary vehicles along Paya Lebar Road and Guillemard Road.

The pursuit ended after the car allegedly slammed into a sixth stationary vehicle at the junction of Marine Parade Road and Still Road South.

The driver of the sixth vehicle and his 15-year-old passenger sustained injuries.

Police said the teenager then fled on foot but was later arrested by officers.

Investigations later revealed that the car he was driving was a deregistered vehicle fitted with a fake licence plate.

A vaporiser and pod were also found inside the vehicle, though no further action was taken after investigations by the Health Sciences Authority due to insufficient evidence.

Earlier incidents uncovered

It was not the underage teen's first time driving.

In one incident on Jan 8 this year, police officers conducting checks at the Marina Bay Sands Convention Centre car park allegedly discovered that the teenager had driven another deregistered vehicle bearing a false licence plate from Haig Road to Marina Bay Sands.

This was a different car from the one he drove in the subsequent Jan 16 incident.

In another incident on Jan 30, 2025, he allegedly took his grandmother's car without her knowledge after finding the ignition key in the unlocked vehicle.

He allegedly drove the car for about an hour before returning it. His grandmother reported the car missing before it was later found nearby.

The teenager is set to face multiple charges, including dangerous driving causing hurt, driving while underage, failing to stop after an accident and when ordered by a police officer and driving a deregistered vehicle.

Police said motorists who commit serious traffic offences or drive without valid licences will be dealt with firmly.

It urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspected instances of such activity.

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eriko.lim@asiaone.com