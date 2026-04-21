2 Chinese nationals suspected of theft at VivoCity brought back to crime scene

Two of the four Chinese nationals arrested for their alleged involvement in a series of theft cases were brought back to the scene of the alleged crime at an eatery in VivoCity shortly after 10.30am on Tuesday (April 21).

The police had received several reports of theft in the vicinity of Marina Bay Sands, Palawan Beach at Sentosa and VivoCity between April 1 and 14.

Ren Fubin, 40, Sui Haibo, 40, Yu Haibo, 50 and Zhang Wei, 43 were arrested last Tuesday after officers from Ang Mo Kio Police Division, Central Police Division and Clementi Police Division identified them through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from closed circuit television (CCTV).

Among the stolen items were an iPhone 15 pro, a Volkswagen Golf car key and an EZ-Link card with the total value amounting to $1,733.

They allegedly targetted unattended bags and personal belongings of individuals, who were distracted or were not vigilant about their possessions.

Zhang Wei is alleged to have committed theft at an eatery in VivoCity at about 1pm on April 1.

Ren is accused of the same offence, where he allegedly worked with Zhang Wei and two other Chinese nationals to commit the said offence.

Throughout the morning, Zhang Wei and Ren Fubin were both separately taken around the eatery for about 20 minutes each.

Zhang and Ren were each dressed in white collared T-shirts and fitted with arm and leg restraints.

Only Ren was taken to the carpark where they allegedly disposed of the unwanted stolen items. They will return to court on April 27 to face theft charges.

If found guilty, they may be jailed for up to three years, fined or both.

The police warned the public to not leave their belongings unattended.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com

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