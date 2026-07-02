Despite $10k monthly rent, Yishun couple keeps nasi lemak at $2 to support community

A $2 plate of nasi lemak is almost unheard of in Singapore today. But at a Yishun food stall, that's exactly what customers are getting.

Reban Kasran, 57 and his wife, Sakdiah Abdul Latiff, 53, sell nasi lemak for $2 despite paying nearly $10,000 in monthly rent for their stall at Block 101, Yishun Avenue 5, reported Berita Harian (BH) on Tuesday (June 30).

They introduced $2 nasi lemak at Indonesian Selera Corner after hearing that customers, particularly senior citizens, wanted a simple and affordable meal.

The couple sells two types of nasi lemak, chicken and fish. Each comes with coconut rice, sambal, egg, anchovies, peanuts and cucumber slices.

"We want to ensure that vulnerable groups, such as senior citizens and low-income families, can still afford a meal without having to worry about the price," Sakdiah told BH.

Affordability was a key consideration when pricing their food, as customers range from students to workers stopping by for breakfast before heading to school or work.

'We are here for the community'

The couple, who have three children, say their food stall is not merely a source of income but also a way to give back to the community that has supported them over the years.

"We can always make money on other days. We just want to ensure that groups such as senior citizens and large families still have access to affordable food options," Reban explained to BH.

He added: "Even with very slim profit margins, we keep prices low so that anyone can still afford our nasi lemak."

To keep prices down, they regularly compare ingredient costs across suppliers and select those offering the most competitive rates.

Indonesian Selera Corner, which operates 24 hours a day and employs eight staff members, also sells a variety of other dishes, including nasi padang. These are kept at market prices to help offset operating costs.

“As long as we are able, we will continue to keep this nasi lemak at a price that ordinary people can still afford, because we want to always be here for the community,” said Reban.

The couple hopes one of their daughters will eventually take over the business and continue the values they hold dear.

Indonesian Selera Corner has been serving customers since 2005.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com