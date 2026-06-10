2 Singaporeans found dead within 4 days at same Batam apartment complex

The body of a 59-year-old Singaporean woman was found on Monday (June 8) night on the 38th floor of an apartment complex in Batam, reported local media.

The discovery was made during a routine check by the Pollux Habibie apartment security team, according to Indonesian news outlet Tribun Batam.

The woman, who was not named, reportedly died due to an illness, based on preliminary local police investigations.

The body was taken to Bhayangkara Hospital for a post-mortem.

"Preliminary suspicion of death is due to illness. From the external examination, no signs of violence were found on the victim's body," Batam criminal investigation unit chief, Iptu Rahmat Susanto, told Tribun Batam.

Local police are awaiting the post-mortem report.

Another Singaporean found dead

On June 4, an elderly Singaporean man was reportedly found dead in the same apartment complex.

Shin Min Daily News reported that he had not been seen leaving his unit for an extended period.

Concerned neighbours then alerted the building management, who then contacted the police.

Upon entering his unit, they found him dead.

Preliminary investigations showed that no signs of violence or external injuries, or any indication of criminal activity and he may have died due to health issues or an existing medical condition.

Separately, 71-year-old Singaporean, Lim Ah Ling, was found dead in Great Wall Hotel, in Lubuk Baja district late last month with large amounts of medication.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com