June 2025 the hottest month of the year, tying 1997 record

Remember the toasty, parching heat of mid-2025?

With mean temperature at 29.3 deg C, June was Singapore's hottest month of 2025, tying with 1997 as the warmest June on record, the Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said on Thursday (Jan 8).

And the warm weather continued into the following month where July's monthly mean temperature came in at 29.1 deg C, making it the second warmest month in 2025 and the second warmest July since temperature records started in 1929.

"2025 was the eighth warmest year for Singapore, and we experienced our warmest June and November on record," stated MSS.

The monthly mean temperature in November was 28.2 deg C, and the hottest day recorded at Changi climate station in 2025 was on Oct 28 when the daily maximum temperature reached 35.9 deg C.

Before the record-breaking heat in the second quarter of 2025, Singapore started the year on a wet note.

The Northeast monsoon surges brought intense showers in January and March, making last year the seventh wettest year since 1980.

The weatherman said that March 2025 was the wettest March on record — the islandwide average rainfall of 482.9 mm is 130 per cent above the month's long-term average.

Changi climate station's monthly total rainfall of 550.1 mm in March also broke the previous station record of 528.3 mm.

MSS explained that the monsoon surge from March 19 to 20 "contributed significantly", with a total islandwide average rainfall of 272.3 mm over the two days. March 20 was the wettest day of the year.

Similarly, January recorded 430.0 mm of rainfall, nearly double its long-term average of 222.4 mm.

"The Northeast monsoon surge event from Jan 10 to 13 contributed to about 76 per cent of the month's rainfall," it revealed.

"During this event, the highest daily rainfall was 241.8 mm, recorded at Pulau Tekong on Jan 10, 2025, above the previous highest January daily rainfall of 238.2 mm."

April remained moderately wet, followed by the period of May to August where the monthly rainfall was closer to their respective long-term averages with the exception of June.

MSS noted that September marked a return to wetter conditions, but below-average rainfall was generally recorded islandwide for the rest of the year.

