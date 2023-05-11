$24 for 2 plates of 'cai fan' leaves diner questioning charges

It seems that economy rice or 'cai fan' may not be the most economical food option anymore.

Taking to Stomp, a diner shared that she was charged $24 for two plates of 'cai fan' at Food Dynasty at Lazada One last Friday (May 5).

"It's the most expensive mixed veggie rice I've ever had," she lamented.

She ordered two plates of brown rice. One came with fried fish, whitebait fish, beancurd with minced meat and vegetables. The other had a minced meat patty, half an egg and vegetables.

As seen in a receipt shared with Stomp, the diner might have been mistakenly charged an extra $4 for a portion of whitebait fish she did not order.

She recounted: "When we confronted the staff, they not only couldn't match the description to the food we ordered, they didn't even bother to explain. Mind you, there was no one in line and they were not busy at the moment."

Contrary to what the diner claimed however, a source told Stomp on Wednesday that "because business was bustling, hence, (it was) chaotic, so the stall operator miscalculated".

There was no clarification as to what the correct price should be.

Man complains about $16 'cai fan' at MBS

Back in March, a Reddit user shared that he "felt kind of ripped off" after paying $16 for a simple 1-meat, 1-veg, 1-egg dish at a food court in Marina Bay Sands (MBS).

He chose the 'cai fan' meal because he assumed that it would be a cheaper option compared to the other meals sold at MBS.

Netizens were shocked by the price, and suggested eating at other food stalls to avoid this situation.

However, some felt that the price was justified and told the diner to manage his expectations when eating at tourist attractions.

