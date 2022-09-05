$26 just for Sprite? Annoyed woman says she only got drink despite ordering meal on delivery platform

Nothing frustrates a hungry food delivery customer more than an incomplete order, especially after forking out a pretty penny for it.

One woman got particularly upset over hers, complaining that her $26 meal was missing its most crucial component — the main course.

In a Facebook post yesterday (Sept 4), this customer, who goes by the username Sri Ranjini, shared that she had placed her order, which consisted of a seafood arrabbiata pasta and a cup of Sprite from Swensen's, on Sept 1 via Foodpanda.

However, when the rider dropped off her meal, all there was in the bag was the drink, she claimed.

She posted that she contacted Foodpanda's help centre hoping that they could "give [her] an explanation" and refund her for the pasta that she said she did not receive.

However, despite reaching out to the delivery platform four times, she claimed that they told her that they "unfortunately" couldn't give her a refund after reviewing her case.

"Don't tell me I paid $26 just for Sprite. I am so frustrated with their services," she expressed in the post.

In the comments, she also shared with the help centre a picture that the rider took of her order after dropping it off at her place.

"I repeatedly told [Foodpanda] to check the picture but they [seemed] to ignore that part," she wrote, claiming that "it's obvious" there was no pasta in the bag of food.

AsiaOne has reached out to the woman and Foodpanda for their comment.

When it comes to missing items, wrong orders or defective orders, Foodpanda on its website advises consumers to contact their customer support, adding that it may request photographic proof and/or additional information to properly investigate the issue.

And if they determine that the order is "not of satisfactory condition or quality", they will compensate the customer.

On the comments section, one netizen shared that she only got a refund for her botched order after a month.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook/Sri Ranjini

However, another netizen pointed out that there are always two sides to a story, that some customers even claim that they didn't receive their food even though they had.

This isn't the first time someone has cried foul over a missing item in their food delivery.

One customer complained on Facebook last year how his chicken rice order came with no chicken and he could not receive a full refund.

There were even customers whose entire order didn't turn up.

Just over the weekend, a man lamented that his GrabFood delivery driver had binned his $500 Shake Shack order.

However, despite making a complaint, he said he only managed to get a refund of $50 from the delivery platform.

