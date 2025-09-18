4 persons fined, 27 vapes seized during 4-day HSA operation

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) seized 27 e-vaporisers and related components in anti-vaping operations conducted at hotspot areas including Tampines and the Central Business District area.

The four-day operation, which started on Sept 15, saw four persons between the ages of 24 and 43 fined for vape-related offences.

Under new anti-vaping laws from Sept 1, repeat offenders will face a maximum fine of $2,000. Those caught using vapes containing etomidate will also have to undergo rehabilitation.

AsiaOne was tagged with one of the HSA teams on patrol in Tampines where officers covered extensive ground around Tampines Central 1, 4 and 5, including pathways between the buildings, bus interchange and MRT station.

At least one of the two persons caught — a delivery rider — was taken by surprise when HSA officers approached him for checks.

The other offender vaped discreetly as he moved through the crowd outside an office building. Despite this, one officer noticed the white aerosol from his vape device and informed fellow HSA officers to move in for checks.

A total of 18 e-vaporisers and related components were seized from the duo.

Another nine persons below the age of 21 were caught for underaged smoking. Since Jan 1, 2021, the minimum legal age for the purchase, use and possession of tobacco products has been raised from 20 to 21 years old.

In the first week after changes to anti-vaping laws saw stiffer penalties kick in, 232 people were caught for vape-related offences.

Other law enforcement agencies have also kept up with enhanced checks, including at Singapore's air, land and sea borders.

On Sept 15, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority intercepted over 18,400 vapes and more than 1,400 related components smuggled by a Malaysia-registered lorry which had declared its good as "components for motorised external roll-up blinds".

In its addenda to President Tharman Shanmugaratnam's address at the opening of the 15th Parliament, the Ministry of Health said that it would "rigorously enforce against vaping", especially etomidate-laced vapes.

Need support around vaping or addiction? To report vaping offences: Contact Health Sciences Authority's Tobacco Regulation Branch at 6684-2036 / 6684-2037 (9am to 9pm daily) or go.gov.sg/reportvape To quit vaping: Contact Health Promotion Board's I Quit programme at 1800-438-2000 (8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday) or healthhub.sg/programmes/iquit/e-cig/. For more support to quit vaping: Institute of Mental Health's National Addictions Management Service: 6389-2200

WE CARE Community Services: 3165-8017 or 8391-3023 (WhatsApp)

Singapore Anti-Narcotics Association: 6732-1122

Thye Hua Kwan Moral Charities: thkmc.org.sg

Fei Yue Community Services: 6485-8749

Additional reporting by Rauf Khan and Sam Ong

